UFC Hall of Famer Matt Serra highlights what separates Merab Dvalishvili from other bantamweights

UFC Hall of Famer Matt Serra recently highlighted an area of Merab Dvalishvili's skill set that has been a major factor in separating him from other bantamweights. He noted that his pupil possesses a gift that he has never seen from any other fighter and explained how he utilized that in his fights.

Dvalishvili recently secured his first successful bantamweight title defense after a unanimous decision win over Umar Nurmagomedov. He handed 'Young Eagle' his first career loss and did so by overwhelming him with his pace and constantly engaging in striking and grappling exchanges.

During his latest appearance on the Chazz Palminteri Show, Serra heaped praise on Dvalishvili's durability and ability to fare well against grapplers and strikers. He mentioned that 'The Machine' has been able to set himself apart from the rest of the division due to his ability to maintain an intense pace in championship rounds and exhausting his opponents:

"Merab has a gas tank like I've never seen and I've seen a lot, I've been around forever... His whole career has been fighting guys with wrestling base and good hands. And what he does is he puts so much pressure... Trying to get somebody to the floor and it's unsuccessful is very exhausting. It's like in a video game, your energy bar going. He could do that and his energy bar doesn't get touched." [46:02]

Check out the full episode featuring Matt Serra's comments regarding Merab Dvalishvili below:

Matt Serra recalls Merab Dvalishvili's impressive win over Umar Nurmagomedov

During the aforementioned appearance, Matt Serra also recalled Merab Dvalishvili's impressive win over Umar Nurmagomedov.

Serra mentioned that Nurmagomedov was unable to match Dvalishvili's cardio once the bout got into the championship rounds, which factored into 'The Machine's' win:

"Umar for the first round took [some energy] away. For the second round, started taking it away... By the third round, he was cooked. By the fourth round, he's hardly getting out of the round. By the fifth round, Merab's making jokes, he's looking over here, looking over there, throwing him, playing to the crowd cause his gas tank is that insane." [46:50]

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's post-fight interview following his win over Umar Nurmagomedov below:

