UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping reveals the one fight he would like to do-over

During a recent Q&A session on Twitter, former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping answered many questions and revealed the one fight he would do-over.

Through the course of his career, Bisping shared the Octagon with some of the best middleweights in the world. However, in 2017 he crossed paths with arguably the greatest welterweight champion, Georges St-Pierre, who moved up to the 185-lb division.

Bisping eventually ended up losing the fight and the middleweight title to GSP. Taking to Twitter, the former revealed that the fight against the Canadian is the one he would like to do-over.

Michael Bisping vs. GSP in 2017

In 2016, Georges St-Pierre revealed that he was re-negotiating with the UFC for a potential return to the promotion for the first time since 2013. Shortly afterward, it was announced that GSP would be returning the following year. And in the main event of UFC 217, St-Pierre finally stepped into the Octagon for the first time in almost four years.

GSP would go on to beat Bisping via third-round submission to become the new middleweight champion, and the win earned the former a Performance of the Night bonus as well.

However, St-Pierre was forced to vacate the middleweight title just 34 days later - he had ulcerative colitis and didn't want to hold the middleweight division up. In 2019, GSP would officially go on to announce his retirement.

Shortly after losing the middleweight title, Michael Bisping stepped in as a replacement for Anderson Silva to face off against Kelvin Gastelum. Things didn't go too well for Bisping, and he lost to Gastelum via first-round knockout. It would turn out to be his final fight, and in May 2018, Bisping officially announced his retirement from the sport.

Michael Bisping later revealed on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast that his eye injury was the primary reason behind his retirement. Bisping would eventually be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2019.