As advertised, Mike Perry went to war with Luke Rockhold and battled his way to a second-round stoppage win after dislodging his opponent's teeth. The performance earned the acknowledgment of many in the combat sports world, with UFC Hall of Famer Donald Cerrone being one to share his views on the matchup.

'Platinum' has been a revelation in the Bare Knuckle FC ring since making his debut for the promotion a little over a year ago. With three fights under his belt, the brawler seems to have found the perfect home for himself to continue making headlines and become a real star in the world of fighting.

During an interview with 'The Schmo' in the aftermath of BKFC 41, Donald Cerrone shared his thoughts on Mike Perry's display against Luke Rockhold and insisted that the 31-year-old was a "dog":

"Good fights, it was fun. It was fun to watch, it's like a street fight... I don't blame him [Luke Rockhold for bowing out of the fight]. If I'm missing teeth, I'm probably like, 'F**k this' too, so I'm with him... He's [Mike Perry] just a dawg. He fights not very conventional and yeah, he did alright."

The event lived up to expectations and delivered a memorable night for the sport of bare-knuckle boxing. Not only did Mike Perry deliver as promised, but viewers also witnessed a barnburner between Eddie Alvarez and Chad Mendes, Christine Ferea picking up another victory, and a handful of other knockouts.

Check out what Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone had to say regarding the BKFC 41 headliner in the video below:

What fight did Mike Perry call for following his win at BKFC 41?

Mike Perry picked up his first TKO finish inside the BKFC ring last night with his dominant outing against former UFC champion Luke Rockhold, but who did the victor eye a fight with next?

While the main event ended quicker than most would have liked, 'Platinum' Perry has a way of elevating the show and did so again with his post-fight speech. The 185-pounder took to the mic to ask Conor McGregor to step into the ring and face off against him, to which the Irishman obliged.

The two shared some words and, although tensions were high, it seemed the pair had respect for one another. The Michigan-born fighter later stated his interest in a bout with 'The Notorious', though it's unclear if he intends on the matchup taking place in the BKFC or elsewhere.

Watch Perry and McGregor face off below:

Poll : 0 votes