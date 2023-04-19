UFC Hall of Famer signs with Alchemy Entertainment

UFC Hall of Famer Donald Cerrone took the next step in his acting career by signing with Alchemy Entertainment.

Before retiring from MMA, Cerrone began preparing himself for life without fighting. The Colorado native found a passion for acting, which he has further committed to since retiring in July 2022. Now that ‘Cowboy’ has some acting experience, he’s partnered with the talent agency Alchemy Entertainment, with hopes they can take his career to the next level.

Cerrone started his acting career with smaller roles in various TV shows and movies. In 2022, the former MMA fighter starred in Terror on the Prairie with Gina Carano. Since then, the 40-year-old has been active in the film industry, including a movie called Mojave Diamonds, which will be released in May and features Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson and Chael Sonnen.

The film industry is a tough place to make a name for yourself. Luckily, Cerrone’s popularity and experience from his fighting career have made him a credible candidate for action movies. It’s never easy for fighters to retire, so hopefully, ‘Cowboy’ can continue finding success as an actor.

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



The all-action never say die gunslinger @CowboyCerrone joins the stacked class of 2023's Saddle up, Cowboy's riding into the UFC Hall of FameThe all-action never say die gunslinger @CowboyCerrone joins the stacked class of 2023's #UFCHOF Saddle up, Cowboy's riding into the UFC Hall of Fame 🏇💢 The all-action never say die gunslinger @CowboyCerrone joins the stacked class of 2023's #UFCHOF! https://t.co/4fA5DXRpsd

Donald Cerrone will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame later this year

Donald Cerrone last fought in July 2022, losing against Jim Miller by submission. Although Cerrone retired on a seven-fight winless streak, he will never be forgotten for his legendary career. During the UFC San Antonio broadcast in March, an announcement was made that ‘Cowboy’ would be inducted into the Hall of Fame later this year.

Cerrone made his UFC debut in February 2011 after the promotion merged with WEC. At one point, the Colorado native was on a nine-fight win streak, with victories against Edson Barboza, Eddie Alvarez, Benson Henderson, and more. ‘Cowboy’ will likely go down as one of the greatest fighters to never win gold.

‘Cowboy’ currently holds several impressive UFC accolades, including the second-most wins (23) (tied with Andrei Arlovski), second-most finishes (16)(tied with Jim Miller), third-most total fights (38), and most performance bonuses (18)(tied with Charles Oliveira). He will beinducted into the Hall of Fame in July.

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



@CowboyCerrone is surprised by his family Octagonside after his How good is this 🤠@CowboyCerrone is surprised by his family Octagonside after his #UFCHOF announcement! How good is this 🤠🏇 @CowboyCerrone is surprised by his family Octagonside after his #UFCHOF announcement! https://t.co/Aa5F3gqHS4

Poll : 0 votes