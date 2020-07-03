UFC Hall Of Famer, Pat Miletich arrested for DWI

Pat Miletich is best known for his inaugural welterweight title reign in the UFC

Per a recent report UFC Hall of Famer, Pat Miletich was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated on Monday in Moline, Illinois. Pat Miletich per a report on Quad-City Times was pulled over on River Drive in Moline at 12:30 a.m. on Monday.

Pat Miletich was booked into the Rock Island County Jail at 2 a.m. on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. The report on the website also states that the initial charge does not say if he was above or below the legal limit of .08. The same article also adds that this wasn't the first time Pat Miletich had been arrested for a DWI charge.

Not the first time Pat Miletich arrested for DWI

Apparently, Pat Miletich had pleaded guilty to driving under influence in March 2019 after being arrested by Bettendorf police in September 2018. This had resulted in Pat Miletich being sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation but his sentence was cut short in July 2019 after serving in-home detention and completing Iowa’s course for driving under the influence.

Pat Miletich has been in general regarded as one of the greats of the MMA world. Best known for his inaugural reign of the UFC Welterweight title, Pat Miletich for a long time held the honor of being the champion with maximum title defenses at welterweight.

Now not really relevant, Pat Miletich had a great career spanning over 13 years and had a total of 38 matches which included the legendary clash between him and Andre Pederneiras at UFC 21. Pat Miletich even created the sensational team Miletich Fighting Systems, which included his protege and former UFC welterweight champion Matt Huges.

Pat Miletich hasn't been in the limelight for some time now and this isn't the way most fans would want their fighter being shown. Pat Miletich was a resilient fighter in the octagon and is definitely someone who can turn things around when things start looking bad. We wish him all the best.