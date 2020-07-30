Stipe Miocic had always been a multi-talented, even as a kid as he took part and excelled in sports like Baseball and Wrestling before finally finding his calling with Mixed Martial Artist. Even while being a full-time fighter and a world champion, Stipe Miocic still finds time in his day to work as a firefighter.

What many of us might not have known is that Stipe Miocic can also act as seen by his involvement in a hysterical commercial promoting Fire Dept Coffee ahead of his trilogy bout with Daniel Cormier at UFC 252. Well-known MMA reporter Brett Okamoto shared the commercial on his Twitter page with the caption; “Feel like watching a wholesome Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) coffee commercial today? Of course you do. courtesy: Miocic and FDC.”

Feel like watching a wholesome Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) coffee commercial today? Of course you do. 🎥 courtesy: Miocic and FDC. pic.twitter.com/o3VB9kpHWy — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 29, 2020

Fire Dept Coffee is a veteran-owned business that provides coffee as their company names suggest. The business is owned by a team of first responders, coffee savants, and fighters which makes Stipe Miocic the perfect brand ambassador to promote their brand.

Stipe Miocic will meet Daniel Cormier on August 15 in what is a legacy fight for both the Heavyweight behemoths. Stipe Miocic hasn’t fought inside the octagon for the better part of a year after reclaiming his heavyweight title against the same opponent on August 17, 2019.

Miocic had been recovering from an eye injury and he has also served as a first responder during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Long time UFC color commentator Joe Rogan had asked Stipe Miocic why he continued serving as a firefighter even when he became a UFC champion when he came on the Joe Rogan Experience.

Stipe Miocic’s reply was that of a grounded guy as he stated that he wanted to be financially secure when his fight career started and being a firefighter is now almost a release from the tension which comes with being a UFC champion. Stipe Miocic has already accomplished a lot in his MMA career and could lay claim on being the heavyweight G.O.A.T if he defeats Cormier on August 15.