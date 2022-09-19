"However this ends up, that has to be a part of it" - UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou lays out the conditions for him to continue his time at the UFC

During a recent interview, Francis Ngannou stated the terms of his UFC contract if the promotion wants him to continue fighting for them.

'The Predator' is the current UFC heavyweight champion. Following his most recent win inside the octagon against Ciryl Gane, the titleholder is out of contract with the company. Now, from a position of power, the Cameroonian has given the UFC an ultimatum regarding his next deal.

While speaking about his current situation, Francis Ngannou said that if he isn't allowed to compete in boxing while contracted to the UFC, he won't re-sign with the promotion. Ngannou said:

"My contract status right now is still the same, I haven't received any offer... I think we're not in a rush, I'm not in a rush either. I'm not going anywhere, so I'm not rushing... Absolutely [I'm still interested in fighting Tyson Fury]. However this ends up, that [boxing] has to be part of it."

The 36-year-old has been angling for a superfight against Tyson Fury for some time, and it looks like a potential bout between the two could be set up. Following 'The Gypsy King's most recent win, the MMA fighter even entered the boxing ring.

Any possible clash between Ngannou and Fury is rumored to have a "hybrid-fight ruleset" which would feature 4-6 ounce gloves with boxing rules.

Check out what the UFC heavyweight champion had to say about the possibility of him re-signing with the company in the video below.

How would Francis Ngannou fare against Tyson Fury?

Tyson Fury is an undefeated boxer who has not only beaten but knocked out some of the greatest boxers of his generation. So Francis Ngannou, an MMA upstart, stands no chance against him right?

While the Englishman is quite clearly the superior boxer, anyone in the world has a puncher’s chance to beat anybody on a given night. What makes this bout interesting is the inclusion of smaller gloves, which will give the MMA star a better chance of coming away with a victory over normal boxing gloves.

Ngannou has the highest recorded punching power in the world and has made a career out of knocking opponents out inside the cage. The insanely scary power coming from the Cameroonian has every chance of earning him a knockout win, especially as he'd be wearing smaller gloves.

