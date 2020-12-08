UFC heavyweight Ciryl Gane expects to fight Francis Ngannou next if he can beat Junior Dos Santos at UFC 256

UFC heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane expects that a win over Junior Dos Santos at UFC 256 will set him up with a matchup against top contender Francis Ngannou.

Ciryl Gane, who is 6-0 in his MMA career, is currently the 14th-ranked contender the heavyweight division, and is looking to break in to the top ten. If he can get past a former champion and a top-10 ranked contender in Dos Santos, Gane will definitely see his standing in the division rise exponentially.

Apart from climbing up the heavyweight ladder, Ciryl Gane is counting on the fact that a win over JDS could ultimately bring him closer to a matchup with number 1-ranked contender Francis Ngannou.

Speaking to Petesy Carroll and Niall McGrath on The Bash MMA, Gane explained that a matchup with Ngannou will be 'unavoidable' if he can beat Junior Dos Santos:

"I think now, the division, for me, if I win against Junior, it’s going to be really close in the top-10. We can’t avoid it. It’s something that’s going to happen anyway, we cannot avoid that fight anyway.”

As a matter of fact, Ciryl Gane and Francis Ngannou have a bit of a connection. Gane trains under Fernand Lopez at MMA Factory in Paris, France.

Another heavyweight that used to train under Lopez at MMA Factory was Francis Ngannou, that is until the two had a well-publicized falling out. Lopez publicly stated that Ngannou had an 'ego problem':

I’ve never heard Coach Fernand Lopez go into the detail he did on this week’s show on the breakdown of his relationship with Francis Ngannou. Very candid stuff. https://t.co/WgAsq1xxnspic.twitter.com/m5qreMPn9N — Peter Carroll (@PetesyCarroll) October 13, 2020

Ciryl Gane says he is 'not really close' to former teammate Francis Ngannou

While Fernand Lopez' relationship with former pupil Francis Ngannou has already broken down, Ciryl Gane states that he really doesn't have much of a relationship with his former MMA Factory teammate:

"No, because when I arrived in the gym, in MMA Factory, Francis lived already in Vegas. I just saw Francis a few times, when he came back to Paris to prepare for a fight, so no, I’m not really close to Francis."

Before Gane can worry about fighting Ngannou however, he will first have to deal with a tough former champion in Junior Dos Santos at UFC 256 this weekend.

With the backstory between the two fighters however, a Gane vs. Ngannou bout would definitely be interesting.