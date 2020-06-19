UFC Heavyweight Curtis Blaydes claims he will destroy Derrick Lewis in a fight

Curtis Blaydes has once again put 'The Black Beast' on notice ahead of his UFC main event.

Blaydes will be facing Alexander Volkov this weekend at the Apex Center.

Curtis Blaydes

Curtis Blaydes will be returning to the UFC Octagon this weekend against Alexander Volkov in a highly-awaited Heavyweight clash. However, in the lead-up to the fight, Blaydes made a bold statement, claiming that Derrick Lewis would get destroyed if the two ever cross paths in the Octagon.

While speaking to MMA Junkie, 'Razor' said that he already knew that the UFC matchmakers would book a fight between him and Volkov, in the aftermath of the former's win over Junior dos Santos.

Curtis Blaydes claims that Derrick Lewis would get destroyed in a fight against him in the UFC

Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis are currently separated by just one spot in the UFC Heavyweight Division, so you would think that it would make all the sense in the world for them to square-off in the Octagon.

However, Blaydes believes that if he ever crossed paths with 'The Black Beast', the latter would get destroyed and claimed that the UFC doesn't want Lewis to lose. 'Razor' also added, that is the reason why he is fighting Volkov instead of Lewis, following his win over JDS in January.

“After I beat Junior, I knew it was going to be Volkov. I knew they weren’t going to give me Derrick Lewis. They don’t want him to lose, and they know if they gave him me, I would destroy him, so I knew he was off the table. I knew it had to be Volkov, so as soon as it was offered, I said yes.”- Blaydes told MMA Junkie.

In 2018, Lewis told MMA Junkie that Blaydes was "playing fish" and didn't want him to fight for the UFC Heavyweight Title.

“Curtis Blaydes just playing fish right now. He wants me to say something back to him, and say, ‘OK, let me fight Curtis Blaydes next.’ Which, he’s behind me, instead of me saying, ‘OK, I want the title shot.’ That’s all he’s doing, just trying to play – he don’t want me to fight for the title next, he wants to get a shot at me before anyone does. That’s all it is, but f**k Curtis Blaydes.”- said Lewis.

As far as Derrick Lewis is concerned, he is scheduled for a clash against the veteran Aleksei Oleinik in his next UFC bout, however, that fight is yet to be finalized by the promotion. It remains to be seen how things unfold in the stacked UFC Heavyweight Division, with conteders as Derrick Lewis, Curtis Blaydes, and Francis Ngannou in the running.