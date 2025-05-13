UFC heavyweight declares himself only "real threat" to Tom Aspinall as Jon Jones matchup stalls

A UFC heavyweight recently made a case for himself to earn a title shot against Tom Aspinall as Aspinall's long-awaited bout against Jon Jones appears to have stalled. The heavyweight title unification bout has been in the works for quite some time, as UFC CEO Dana White expressed his confidence that it would materialize.

In recent weeks, Aspinall has shared his honest thoughts on the ongoing negotiations and blamed Jones. He claimed that money is a major factor, as the reigning UFC heavyweight champion is demanding a significant purse to make the fight a reality.

In light of the latest updates and reports surrounding Jones vs. Aspinall, No. 6 UFC heavyweight Jailton Almeida took to X and made it known that he is willing to step in and challenge the Brit should his bout with 'Bones' fall through. Almeida wrote:

"One more time, if Jones don't fight Tom, as always, I'm 100% in. Put me inside that cage against the champion, I'm the only one who offers danger for him. Forget about Gane or Volkov, both are ducking me. I'm fresh and hungry for this more than anyone."

Check out Jailton Alemeida's post regarding a bout against Tom Aspinall below:

Tom Aspinall said he would accept a bout against Jailton Almeida

Tom Aspinall appears to consider Jailton Alemeida a worthy title challenger, as he said he would accept a bout against the Brazilian. Almeida posted a video to his X account, which shows Aspinall expressing interest in fighting him due to his status in the division and being a top-ranked contender that he has yet to fight. Aspinall said:

"[I] haven't fought Almeida. Up-and-coming, very good from what I've seen. Again, I will absolutely fight him in a heartbeat if the UFC wanna do it for an undisputed title. That's what I deserve... The UFC are on board with this. I will absolutely fight anyone in a heartbeat. I'm ready to go, I want to be as active as possible. I want to get as many big fights with as many big guys as possible."

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below:

