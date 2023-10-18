UFC heavyweight suspended for 1 year by NAC following positive drug test

News that UFC heavyweight Walt Harris has been suspended for one year by the Nevada Athletic Commission, or NAC for short, has recently come to light.

Harris, who is at the time of writing, 40 years of age, will be ineligible to compete until July 24, 2024. The UFC heavyweight was set to face Josh Parisian earlier this year in June.

Expand Tweet

Harris, however, tested positive for drostanolon on June 24th, and was subsequently prevented from competing against Parisian. The suspension will, in effect, be retroactive, meaning that the suspension began from the day of the failed test.

As a result, Harris has effectively served more than three months of his suspension already. Given his age, this suspension could prove to be career-ending for the UFC heavyweight.

Harris is also on a three-fight losing skid, having lost all by knockout. The suspension may prove to be the final nail in the coffin for Harris, who was last seen inside the octagon back in June 2021.

In his last appearance, he was stopped by Marcin Tybura in the very first round. Prior to that, he dropped back-to-back fights against Alistair Overeem and Alexander Volkov.

The Future of the UFC Heavyweight Division is uncertain

The immediate future of the UFC heavyweight division is clear. Jon Jones is set to make the first defence of his heavyweight strap against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295. However, the long-term vision for the division is still very much up in the air.

There have been persistent rumors that Jones will vacate the strap if he is to defeat Miocic and call it a day on his illustrious career. Miocic, on the other hand, is 41 years of age, and it's unclear how many fights he has left in him.

A new generation of heavyweights have come to the UFC, but many of them are currently waiting on the sidelines to see what happens at UFC 295. Cyril Gane, who previously fought for the title twice, recently cemented his status as the next contender in line with a first round win over Sergei Spivac. Tom Aspinall also made a huge comeback, taking out Marcin Tybura in the process.

Other names like Alexander Volkov, Sergei Pavlovich and Curtis Blaydes, among others, make things exciting times all the way up at heavyweight.