"UFC is his home" - UFC light heavyweight Modestas Bukauskas on whether Jon Jones will ever fight again

UFC light heavyweight Modestas Bukauskas is currently preparing for a bout against Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC Vegas 36.

'The Baltic Gladiator' is coming off a controversial split decision loss to Michał Oleksiejczuk, and will be looking to get back to winning ways.

In a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA's John Hyon Ko, Modestas Bukauskas was asked if he believes former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon 'Bones' Jones will return to the UFC following the lengthy hiatus he's been on since announcing he would make the move to heavyweight. Bukauskas stated that:

"I'm not a hundred percent sure to be honest with you. I think for every athlete, they wanna fight for the biggest organization. Like a basketball player wants to play in the NBA, a football player wants to play in the NFL... UFC is his home. He's made his whole career in the UFC. Although he wants to get what he's worth, I think he's also a very competitive person who's always looking for the biggest challenge."

Modesta Bukauskas also added that:

"Depends where the money is as well. I guess at that point in your career you've pretty much done everything, got all the accolades, won the title. Done everything there is to be done. Do you want a different challenge somewhere else? Somewhere they might potentially pay you more money but at the same time, he hasn't fought in quite a long time so it might be a case of let me get that fight, get my foot back in the door."

Modestas Bukauskas breaks down Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira

Whether Jones does return to the UFC or not, his tenure as king of the light heavyweight king appears to be over. The new champion, Poland's Jan Blachowicz, is set to defend his title in the near future against top contender and UFC veteran Glover Teixeira.

Modestas Bukauskas broke down their upcoming fight while in conversation with Sportskeeda:

"Very interesting matchup. I feel Glover Teixeira always seems to have the grappling advantage. But in this fight, I don't feel that is the case. Jan Blachowicz was able to stop takedowns against Souza, I feel he'll probably be able to do the same here. Also on the ground, they're both very well able on the floor," said Modestas Bukauskas.

"It will be a very interesting fight but in my personal opinion, and obviously since I'm being European, I think Blachowicz will take that fight and remain the champion."

