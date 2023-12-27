UFC icon Chuck Liddell responds  to Bradley Martyn's street fight question with a blank stare

Bradley Martyn is at it again. The fitness influencer and social media star recently asked Chuck Liddell if the former UFC light heavyweight champion could beat him in a street fight.

For context, Martyn hosts a popular podcast on YouTube called Raw Talk and often invites MMA fighters as guests on his show. When speaking to martial artists, the fitness influencer notoriously asks them if they could beat him in a street fight.

While many viewers thought Martyn was serious about his chances against professional fighters, he gradually leaned into the trope and made it clear he was simply trolling his guests to see how they reacted.

Expand Tweet

In the latest episode of the Raw Talk podcast, Martyn spoke to Liddell and discussed various topics related to mixed martial arts. As usual, Martyn hit Liddell with his infamous question, and the UFC icon went blank for a moment.

It appears Liddell wasn't familiar with Martyn's schtick and was confused as to why the podcast host thought he could win against him. After Liddell described himself as a "heavy-handed street fighter," Martyn asked him the question. 'The Iceman' couldn't believe Martyn asked him such a question and just stared at the influencer for a moment.

After Bradley Martyn laughed and asked him if he knew about the viral clips of him asking MMA fighters if they could take him in a street fight, Chuck Liddell answered in the negative and said:

"Oh, I didn't know that. No, I don't give you much of a shot. I don't know what your background is, so you never know."

Check out Chuck Liddell's response to Bradley Martyn:

Expand Tweet

When Sean O'Malley shared his thoughts on a potential Nate Diaz vs. Bradley Martyn street fight

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley once shared his thoughts on a potential Nate Diaz vs. Bradley Martyn street fight.

Earlier this year, Diaz went on Martyn's podcast as a guest and discussed everything from his life in the UFC to his boxing debut against Jake Paul. During the course of their conversation, the fitness influencer asked the Stockton slugger if he could beat him in a street fight. Diaz confidently replied in the affirmative and laughed off Martyn's question.

Expand Tweet

Given Diaz's reputation as a fighter, Martyn's question irked many fans. While most thought that the former UFC star's experience and training would be enough to defeat Martyn, some thought the fitness influencer's massive frame could crush Diaz.

In an episode of the BrO'Malley Show, 'Suga' chimed in on the discussion and said:

"There's only one way to ever find out. You can get a good idea in a cage, you guys could do it in a cage with rules. Bradley's so massive, imagine he picks him up. Get a hold, pick up, and slam. So it changes with actual rules. It's so hard to say."

Watch the full clip below: