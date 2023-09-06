UFC icon Matt Hughes' son Brandon Mills ready to make his professional MMA debut

Matt Hughes is undoubtedly among the greatest fighters ever to step foot in the octagon. The former two-time welterweight champion was arguably the most dominant 170-pounder of his time and is widely known for putting together two separate six-fight winning streaks. Hughes was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in May 2010.

While Hughes hung up his gloves back in January 2013, his household may have a future MMA world champion coming up. According to recent reports, Matt Hughes' son Brandon Mills is set to make his professional MMA debut against Jordan Clark at Caged Aggression 36: Bad Blood Night 2 on October 14.

The 21-year-old prodigy has a perfect 4-0 record as an amateur fighter, with three victories for Caged Aggression and one for LFA. Out of those four victories, three came by way of rear-naked choke submissions and one via unanimous decision.

Interestingly, Brandon Mills calls the famed American Top Team (ATT) his home turf in Coconut Creek, Florida. This is the same MMA gym where world-class UFC stars like Dustin Poirier, Alexandre Pantoja, and Jorge Masvidal undergo training camps.

Matt Hughes is often seen supporting the 'Hungry Wolf' cage side and is undoubtedly a powerful driving force behind his son's ambitions.

Dana White names Matt Hughes as one of the five greatest UFC fighters of all time

UFC president Dana White recently revealed who would be in the conversation for the top five greatest UFC fighters of all time.

Considering the number of fighters who tasted greatness in the UFC over the years, it's unsurprising to see MMA fans get into spirited debates about which fighters make the cut for the 'GOAT' conversations. As someone who has been the face of the UFC, White knows how hard such discussions can be.

In a recent interview on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, Dana White discussed all things combat sports with the legendary pugilist. During their conversation, Tyson asked the UFC supremo who were his personal top-five UFC fighters of all time.

White began his list with Jon Jones and named Matt Hughes as one of the UFC's 'GOATS.' He said:

"You gotta start with Jon Jones... You gotta have Ronda Rousey, know what I mean? You gotta have Amanda Nunes, the greatest female fighter of all time. There’s just so many, it’s hard to pick five. Kamaru Usman has got to be in there, Chuck Liddell in his time, Royce [Gracie] in his era... Matt Hughes would have to make the list. There’s so many people, it’s tough to pick."

Watch the full video below: