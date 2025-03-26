UFC icon shares honest assessment of how Mike Perry would fare in a rematch against Jake Paul under dirty boxing rules

UFC icon Rashad Evans recently appeared on the OverDogs Podcast and shared his thoughts on how Mike Perry would fare in a rematch against Jake Paul under dirty boxing rules.

During his time at the promotion, 'Suga' was involved in several mega fights against Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, Chuck Liddel, Jon 'Bones' Jones, Forrest Griffin, and many more.

As per the 2019 Hall of Fame inductee, 'Platinum' has a massive chance of upsetting 'The Problem Child' in a potential rematch under the ruleset of the Dirty Boxing Championship:

"I think if they put the small gloves on, there is no doubt in my mind that Mike Perry gonna win."

The duo first faced each other in the ring on July 20, 2024, in a bout that was scheduled for eight rounds. In this fight, Paul secured a TKO victory over the 33-year-old in a rather one-sided fight. Regardless of the first fight's outcome, Evans appears to strongly believe that the former UFC welterweight would "smash" the YouTube star in a potential rematch with the smaller gloves on:

"In a situation like that, Mike will come alive a lot sooner just because of the fact that he's got that kind of conditioning in the bag. He can probably jump off and do 10 rounds like that just because of the fact that he's always consistently training in that manner."

Check out Rashad Evans' comments below:

Jake Paul cruised to a decision victory in his last outing

Jake Paul hasn't stepped into the boxing ring since November 2024, when he defeated boxing legend 'Iron' Mike Tyson via unanimous decision. The fight made history as it was the first-ever live boxing event on the popular Netflix platform.

The bout was originally scheduled for July 20, 2024, but Mike Tyson faced some medical issues during his training camp, causing the event to be re-scheduled. In a quick turnaround of events, the YouTube star faced Mike Perry on this date and tremendously disposed of the former UFC welterweight.

In the aftermath of the Tyson bout, the 28-year-old has called out several big-name fighters, including Anthony Joshua, Gervonta Davis, Canelo Alvarez, and Tommy Furry as fighters on his hit list.

Paul continues to take the world of boxing by storm and fight fans are eagerly waiting to see his next dance in the ring.

Jake Paul facing Mike Tyson in his last professional boxing outing [Image courtesy: Getty]

