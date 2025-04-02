UFC insider recalls "awful" moment photobombing 50 Cent and Jon Jones: "I was so embarrassed"

A UFC insider recently recalled photobombing 50 Cent and Jon Jones and shared his thoughts on the situation. He noted that it wasn't his intention, which made for an awkward encounter.

Ad

Jones generates plenty of attention, especially considering his reputation as undoubtedly being one of the greatest fighters in MMA history. With that reputation comes fanfare among other celebrities and 50 Cent was among them as he once asked the heavyweight champion for a photo.

During the latest episode of ESPN Good Guy / Bad Guy, UFC insider Chael Sonnen recalled 50 Cent asking Jones to take the photo and that the latter told him to join in. Sonnen mentioned that it was a socially awkward scenario that played out and somewhat embarrassing:

Ad

Trending

"Jon recognized the social awkwardness, he's like, 'Oh, Chael, get over here'. So I jump in there, I know I don't belong. 50 did not ask me for my picture. 50 puts it out on social media and said, 'I was happy to meet Jones, this other guy photobombed my picture'. I was so embarrassed. Well, because it's the truth that hurts. That's exactly what happened. I knew he didn't ask me to be there and I'm just hanging there kind of leaning their heads together and I'm out."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments regarding photobombing 50 Cent and Jon Jones below:

Ad

Jon Jones shares photo with A-list action star

Jon Jones is one of the most well known fighters in MMA as a whole and shared a photo with an A-list action star last month.

Jones took to his Instagram account and shared a photo with Arnold Schwarzenegger when he was in Columbus. Schwarzenegger is a former multi-time Mr. Olympia winner and one of the most successful action stars in Hollywood.

Ad

The reigning UFC heavyweight champion included a caption featuring one of Schwarzenegger's most famous lines from 'The Terminator' franchise:

"Couldn't have had a better time in Columbus. 'Hasta la vista, baby'."

Check out Jon Jones' photo with Arnold Schwarzenegger below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.