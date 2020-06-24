UFC Ireland officially canceled due to government restrictions caused by COVID-19

The UFC's return to Ireland has officially been canceled.

The promotion will instead take the Darren Till vs Robert Whittaker fight to the Fight Island.

UFC was all set to make its grand return to the Republic of Ireland, later this year. However, due to the massive COVID-19 outbreak all around the world, Dana White's promotion has now been forced to cancel the event, which was initially set for August 15.

Earlier in the year, the Ultimate Fighting Championship announced that it would be returning to the Republic of Ireland, as it prepared to host a UFC event featuring some of the top fighters of the promotion.

Initial reports had suggested that the event would've been headlined by Darren Till and former UFC Middleweight Champion, Robert Whittaker, in what would've been an outstanding showcase, especially in front of the passionate Irish MMA fanbase.

However, due to the restrictions ordered by the Irish government in regards to public gatherings in the country, the UFC Ireland event has been called-off until further notice. The event was set to take place on August 15 at the 3 Arena in Dublin, Ireland.

UFC confirmed the news, via the following tweet:

Due to current government restrictions on public gatherings in the Republic of Ireland, #UFCDublin originally scheduled for August 15th will not take place as planned at the @3ArenaDublin.



UFC looks forward to returning with an event in the near future pic.twitter.com/D5E7CKCyfS — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) June 24, 2020

With UFC Ireland now called off, the scheduled headliner between Darren Till and Robert Whittaker will be facing-off on July 26, 2020, at the UFC Fight Island in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

The rest of the card will feature the likes of Mauricio Rua, Fabricio Werdum, and the highly-awaited return of Alexander Gustafsson, who will be making his Heavyweight debut at the UFC Fight Island in July.

UFC did add that the promotion will be returning to Ireland once things get back to normal in the future. As for the next UFC pay-per-view, this weekend's Fight Night event will feature the return of Dustin Poirier, who is set for a Lightweight clash against Dan Hooker in what will be final UFC event at the Apex for a while before the promotion heads out to the Fight Island.