UFC judge Mike Bell and Nevada Commission turn down request to address Noche UFC main event scoring

UFC judge Mike Bell recently came under fire for his controversial scoring for the Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso flyweight title fight at Noche UFC last weekend. It seems the MMA judge has now also turned down an opportunity to explain his scoring decisions.

The Shevchenko-Grasso fight was as close as it gets, with both fighters having their moments over five exciting rounds. The Mexican fighter notably ended the fight strong with a takedown and a submission attempt towards the end of the fifth round that nearly paid off.

After 25 minutes of nonstop action, the razor-sharp contest was declared a split draw, with judges Mike Bell, Sal D'Amato, and Junichiro Kamijo scoring the fight 47-47, 47-48, and 48-47, respectively. While Grasso ultimately retained her championship, fans were stunned by the final scorecards.

Mike Bell scored the fifth round 10-8 in favor of Alexa Grasso, whereas the other two judges gave it 10-9. This controversial score stirred up the MMA community as it took away Valentina Shevchenko's victory. Many took to social media to protest against Bell's scoring methods in the aftermath.

MMA journalist Aaron Brontsteter recently revealed that he requested Mike Bell for an interview, only to be turned down. Bronsteter was also denied permission to attend post-fight debriefs by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he wrote:

"I formally requested an interview with Mr. Bell and also asked whether it would be possible to attend post-fight debriefs that the commission has with the officials, and both requests were declined."

Fans react to Mike Bell turning down request to address Noche UFC main event scoring

As mentioned, Mike Bell is being held responsible by many for snatching away Valentina Shevchenko's title victory over Alexa Grasso at Noche UFC last weekend.

Interestingly, Bell has a reputation for making decisions that change the outcomes of fights. He previously scored the infamous Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev light heavyweight bout at UFC 282. Bell scored the final round of that contest 10-9 in favor of Ankalaev, while the other two judges gave it a 10-8, resulting in a split draw decision instead of an Ankalaev win.

After Aaron Bronsteter revealed that Bell had turned down an interview request, many took to his post's comments section to express their thoughts.

"Next time you see him, just RKO him for that."

"These dudes are untouchable like the corrupt ma****as in the Supreme Court."

"Shouldn't happen. he should be suspended until he's willing to speak to media for his life-changing decision."

