Valentina Shevchenko fails to reclaim flyweight belt after Alexa Grasso rematch ends in a confusing split draw at Noche UFC

Alexa Grasso retained the women's flyweight championship in her rematch against Valentina Shevchenko at Noche UFC.

In the opening round of the clash, both fighters demonstrated their striking prowess. Shevchenko landed a body kick and a crisp 1-2 combination while countering Grasso's kicks. The Mexican, in turn, connected with a straight left amidst lively exchanges. Shevchenko's body kick and Grasso's defensive maneuvers made for an fascinating start.

The action heated up at Noche UFC and the intensity extended in the second round of the clash. Shevchenko attempted to get back in the clinch but couldn't generate any offense from the position. A minute into the round, Shevchenko landed a 1-2 combination, but Grasso responded with a powerful straight right that sent Shevchenko tumbling across the canvas.

Shevchenko survived an onslaught and went on to execute a successful double-leg takedown, eventually ending up in Grasso's guard. Grasso prevented Shevchenko from posturing up and landed punches from her back.

In the third round, Shevchenko opened the action with a series of low kicks. Grasso responded with heavier jabs, but Shevchenko swiftly executed a double-leg takedown, landing in the half-guard position. She then transitioned to side control, attempting a guillotine choke. While the grip appeared tight for a moment, Shevchenko transitioned to the back, securing a body triangle.

Valentina Shevchenko strategically relied on her jab to secure points on the scorecards in the championship rounds. As the fight ended, Grasso executed a takedown on Shevchenko, seizing an opportunity to launch a series of submission attempts. In the end, Alexa Grasso retained the women's flyweight championship as the bout was scored a split draw (48-47, 47—48, 47–47).

Valentina Shevchenko reacts to judges scoring her rematch against Alexa Grasso at Noche UFC a split draw

Valentina Shevchenko was confident that she had bagged three rounds against Alexa Grasso in their rematch at Noche UFC.

However, the judges saw it differently and scored the bout a split draw. With that, Grasso retained the flyweight championship and expressed uncertainty over a third fight against Shevchenko.

Reacting to the decision in the post-fight interview, Shevchenko stated:

"I was expecting a battle and I went through the war and fought till the end. I think I did enough. In a fair competition the victory would be mine."

Check out her post-fight interview below:

