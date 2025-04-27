UFC Kansas City: Giga Chikadze vs. David Onama: Full video highlights

Giga Chikadze squared off against David Onama on the main card of UFC Kansas City. The featherweight contest took place this past weekend at T-Mobile Center Kansas City, Missouri.

Ad

Chikadze, who currently sits at no. 12, will look to improve his rankings with a potential win over Onama. The 36-year-old is 2-2 in his last four octagon outings. In his recent MMA appearance at UFC 304 last year, 'Ninja' suffered a unanimous decision defeat against Arnold Allen. Meanwhile, Onama is on a three fight win streak. He entered the bout with a unanimous decision win over Roberto Romero at UFC 309 last year.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chikadze displayed his striking abilities from the opening bell with his lightning-fast combinations, but was unable to inflict any significant damage on Onama. The 30-year-old then turned the tide by securing a takedown to conclude the remainder of the round.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

In the second round, Onama secured another takedown and spent the most of the time on top of Chikadze. He went for a submission, but the 36-year-old managed to escape. The final round saw two featherweights exchanging strikes.The Ugandan fighter again brought the fight to the ground after an alleged accidental clash of heads, as the bout went to distance.

Ad

Following 15 minutes of action, Onama was declared winner via unanimous decision. The judges scored the contest (29-28 x3) in favor of the 30-year-old, who secured a fourth straight win.

Expand Tweet

Ad

During the post-fight octagon interview with former UFC fighter Paul Felder, Onama expressed his delight for winning in front of his home audience.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.