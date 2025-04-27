UFC Kansas City: Giga Chikadze vs. David Onama: Full video highlights

Giga Chikadze squared off against David Onama on the main card of UFC Kansas City. The featherweight contest took place this past weekend at T-Mobile Center Kansas City, Missouri.
Chikadze, who currently sits at no. 12, will look to improve his rankings with a potential win over Onama. The 36-year-old is 2-2 in his last four octagon outings. In his recent MMA appearance at UFC 304 last year, 'Ninja' suffered a unanimous decision defeat against Arnold Allen. Meanwhile, Onama is on a three fight win streak. He entered the bout with a unanimous decision win over Roberto Romero at UFC 309 last year.
Chikadze displayed his striking abilities from the opening bell with his lightning-fast combinations, but was unable to inflict any significant damage on Onama. The 30-year-old then turned the tide by securing a takedown to conclude the remainder of the round.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
In the second round, Onama secured another takedown and spent the most of the time on top of Chikadze. He went for a submission, but the 36-year-old managed to escape. The final round saw two featherweights exchanging strikes.The Ugandan fighter again brought the fight to the ground after an alleged accidental clash of heads, as the bout went to distance.
Following 15 minutes of action, Onama was declared winner via unanimous decision. The judges scored the contest (29-28 x3) in favor of the 30-year-old, who secured a fourth straight win.
During the post-fight octagon interview with former UFC fighter Paul Felder, Onama expressed his delight for winning in front of his home audience.