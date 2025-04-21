UFC Kansas City: Ian Garry vs. Carlos Prates - Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

The UFC returns to Kansas City as UFC Fight Night: Garry vs. Prates will take place at the T-Mobile Center. The main event features a highly interesting welterweight bout with title implications between Ian Garry and Carlos Prates.
Garry lost via unanimous decision against Shavkat Rakhmonov in his last outing, while Prates secured a knockout victory against Neil Magny.
In the co-main event, former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith makes the walk to the octagon one last time and he will square off against Mingyang Zhang.
The card also offers action at featherweight with Giga Chikadze facing David Onama, along with an interesting middleweight bout between Ikram Aliskerov and Andre Muniz.
What time is Ian Garry vs. Carlos Prates?
The main card will kick off at 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT, while the prelims will start at 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT. Below is the time zone conversion for key regions:
How to watch Ian Garry vs. Carlos Prates?
In the U.S,, fans can stream the prelims live on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass, while the main card will be available via ESPN+ pay-per-view. In the U.K, viewers can watch the prelims on TNT Sports and UFC Fight Pass.
In India, both the prelims and main card will be broadcast live on Sony Ten 2 and streamed on Sony LIV.
Ian Garry vs. Carlos Prates Venue
The event will take place at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.
UFC Kansas City: Ian Garry vs. Carlos Prates Full Fight Card
Main Card:
- Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates, welterweight
- Anthony Smith vs. Zhang Mingyang, light heavyweight
- Giga Chikadze vs. David Onama, featherweight
- Michel Pereira vs. Abusupiyan Magomedov, middleweight
- Randy Brown vs. Nicolas Dalby, welterweight
- Ikram Aliskerov vs.André Muniz, middleweight
Prelims:
- Matt Schnell vs. Jimmy Flick, flyweight
- Evan Elder vs. Gauge Young, lightweight
- Chris Gutiérrez vs. John Castañeda, featherweight
- Da'Mon Blackshear vs. Alateng Heili, bantamweight
- Malcolm Wellmaker vs. Cameron Saaiman, bantamweight
- Jaqueline Amorim vs. Polyana Viana, strawweight
- Timothy Cuamba vs. Roberto Romero, featherweight
- Chelsea Chandler vs. Joselyne Edwards, bantamweight