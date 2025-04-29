UFC Kansas City medical suspensions: Anthony Smith among three others handed indefinite leaves

Last weekend, a UFC Fight Night was underway at the T-Mobile Arena in Kansas City, Missouri. The event featured a total of 14 bouts, with a mix of young prospects and experienced veterans.

The main event featured Ian Machado Garry in a short-notice bout against Carlos Prates. Machado Garry emerged victorious by unanimous decision after five rounds of action.

Notably, even though both fighters sustained damage, neither received a medical suspension.

The co-main event, however, did not go smoothly for Anthony Smith, who was looking to finish his MMA career with a victory. Just four minutes into the bout, Chinese prospect Zhang Mingyang defeated Smith via TKO.

This outcome resulted in a three-month (90-day) medical suspension for Smith, who has also been issued an indefinite leave.

Giga Chikadze faced David Onama in a featherweight bout, with the latter coming out on top in his hometown.

Following their tightly contested three-round fight, Chikadze and Onama were both issued 30-day suspensions. Elsewhere, in a middleweight bout, Michel Pereira lost to unranked Abus Magomedov on the main card. Both fighters were handed 30-day medical suspensions

Who else received medical suspensions after UFC Kansas City?

Randy Brown and Nicolas Dalby each knocked down the other in their bonus-winning bout, which Brown ultimately won via knockout. Brown will be medically suspended for 30 days, while Dalby faces a 90-day suspension along with an indefinite leave.

In the opening bout of the main card, Ikram Aliskerov defeated Andre Muniz by TKO in the very first round of their middleweight clash. Since Aliskerov suffered no damage, he received no suspension. However, Muniz was given a 30-day suspension.

The UFC Kansas City preliminary card also featured several suspensions. They are as follows:

Flyweight: Matt Schnell (30-day suspension) def. Jimmy Flick (90-day suspension) via unanimous decision

def. Jimmy Flick via unanimous decision Lightweight: Evan Elder (30-day suspension) def. Gauge Young (30-day suspension) via unanimous decision

def. Gauge Young via unanimous decision Featherweight: Chris Gutierrez (30-day suspension) def. John Castaneda (30-day suspension) via split decision

def. John Castaneda via split decision Bantamweight: Da'Mon Blackshear (30-day suspension) def. Heili Alateng (60-day suspension) via unanimous decision

def. Heili Alateng via unanimous decision Bantamweight: Malcolm Wellmaker (No suspension) def. Cameron Saaiman (Indefinite suspension) via TKO (round one)

def. Cameron Saaiman via TKO (round one) Women's strawweight: Jaqueline Amorim (No suspension) def. Polyana Viana (30-day suspension) via submission (round two)

def. Polyana Viana via submission (round two) Featherweight: Timmy Cuamba (60-day suspension) def. Roberto Romero (90-day suspension) via TKO (round two)

def. Roberto Romero via TKO (round two) Women's bantamweight: Joselyne Edwards (No suspension) def. Chelsea Chandler (30-day suspension) via TKO (round one)

