UFC knockout last night: Watch Cory Sandhagen land the perfect walk-off flying knee KO on Frankie Edgar

UFC bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen sent chills down the spine of every fight fan across the globe watching UFC Vegas 18 when he knocked out Frankie Edgar with a thunderous flying knee in the co-main event.

Sandhagen's knockout of Edgar went viral online right after the fight and pundits, fans and colleagues couldn't stop raving about the stunning KO by The Sandman. All it took Sandhagen was 28 seconds of the very first round to leave the former UFC lightweight champion out cold on the canvas.

Cory Sandhagen's @ElevationMMA teammates reacting to his flying knee is awesome 😲



(via @KidCannonTV) pic.twitter.com/ro6KQPrPE7 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 7, 2021

When the fight started, it was Edgar who was putting the early pressure on Sandhagen with his swift movement. Edgar landed a good leg kick on his opponent while Sandhagen swung and missed with his own leg kick. It seemed like it would be a cagey affair in the first round when Sandhagen unleashed a devastating flying knee out of nowhere.

The knee connected flush on Edgar's chin and he went crashing down on the canvas, stiff as a board. Cory Sandhagen had shocked the world. He took down a former champion in electric fashion and that too, inside just 30 seconds of the first round. Even UFC president Dana White was left mighty impressed by the KO, which closely resembled Jorge Masvidal's KO of Ben Askren back in 2019.

Watch the knockout below:

What's next for Cory Sandhagen?

Following the fight, a visibly elated Cory Sandhagen claimed he should be fighting for the title next. He said he wanted to fight the winner of Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan for the title and we couldn't agree more.

“I think I’m better than Yan. If he wins, I want Yan. Same with Sterling too. I’m a different animal. You guys have seen in the last two fights.”

Cory Sandhagen has picked up seven wins in eight fights in the UFC. The only loss he suffered came against Sterling who is set to challenge for the title against Petr Yan in the upcoming UFC 259 pay-per-view. It makes sense for the UFC to book Sandhagen against the winner of that fight.