  • UFC legend advices Dricus du Plessis to change weight divisions after brutal loss to Khamzat Chimaev: "Shouldn’t even say the word 'Re' or 'Match'" 

UFC legend advices Dricus du Plessis to change weight divisions after brutal loss to Khamzat Chimaev: "Shouldn’t even say the word 'Re' or 'Match'" 

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Aug 23, 2025 06:23 GMT
Dricus du Plessis advised to move down in weight. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Dricus du Plessis advised to move down in weight. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

UFC icon Quinton Jackson doesn't believe Dricus du Plessis deserves a rematch against Khamzat Chimaev anytime soon and recently claimed that the South African fighter should consider moving down in weight.

Chimaev and du Plessis threw down in a middleweight title fight at UFC 319 last weekend. Despite many backing du Plessis to emerge victorious, Chimaev dominated 'Stillknocks' over five rounds and won the UFC middleweight championship via unanimous decision.

In an episode of the JAXXON Podcast, Jackson shared his thoughts on Chimaev's victory. Given that du Plessis lost every round on the judges' scorecards, 'Rampage' addressed the possibility of an immediate rematch and said:

"He just got destroyed. DDP shouldn’t even say the word ‘Re’ or ‘Match’ in the same f**king sentence in an interview, with all due respect. DDP needs to probably go to a different weight class. He probably should drop down in weight; he’s stuck."

Ex-UFC champion outlines Dricus du Plessis' deficiencies in light of Khamzat Chimaev loss

Kamaru Usman recently shared his thoughts on Dricus du Plessis' fighting attributes and reflected on the South African fighter's title loss against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319 last weekend.

In an episode of the Pound 4 Pound podcast, Usman discussed the Chimaev-du Plessis fight with Henry Cejudo and Reinier de Ridder and outlined du Plessis' fighting shortfalls. He said:

"DDP, there is that running joke where they say he is the best s**t fighter. He is really good, very, very talented. Clearly, he hits hard, and he is just a guy that won't quit, won't go away, but this fight... he didn't have the opportunity to be tough. It was a technical error, technical skills that he just didn't have to be able to escape those positions and potentially make it a dog fight. He just didn't have it."
He continued:

"Listen. I'm not here just kind of s**t on DDP, he is very, very tough. He is very, very talented. But, those were technical errors to where you can't have technical holes like that to be the world champion."
Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Edited by Nishant Zende.
