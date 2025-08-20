"GSP had boring fights" - UFC icon reacts to Khamzat Chimaev being accused of making Dricus du Plessis title fight "boring"

Matt Brown recently shared his thoughts on the Khamzat Chimaev vs. Dricus du Plessis fight at UFC 319 last weekend. The UFC icon addressed many fans slamming the bout for being uneventful and a grappling-heavy affair.After five rounds of action, Chimaev defeated du Plessis via unanimous decision to become the new UFC middleweight champion. 'Borz' notably used his incredible grappling prowess to dominate du Plessis for 25 minutes on the ground and rarely looked threatened by the South African fighter.While many lauded Chimaev's performance, others were critical of his wrestling-heavy approach and accused him of making the fight a &quot;boring&quot; affair. In an episode of The Writer vs. The Fighter show, Brown addressed the accusations and said:&quot;Jon [Jones] had boring fights. GSP had boring fights. [Matt] Hughes had boring fights. The majority of champions do have boring fights; it’s just part of the game. You can’t expect to just have exciting fights every time and be a longtime champion.&quot;He cotinued:&quot;It’s not a good strategy for competing, especially when you have the option of taking guys down. This isn’t GLORY... This isn’t Lumpinee Stadium. You have the option to take a guy down, control him, put him on his back, and not allow him to put you at risk.&quot;Dricus du Plessis' coach talks potential Khamzat Chimaev rematchDricus du Plessis' coach, Morne Visser, recently addressed his pupil potentially going up against Khamzat Chimaev again. The veteran trainer made it clear that he had to fix holes in du Plessis' game before entering another fight camp.In an interview with Submission Radio (via @Home_of_Fight on X), Visser dismissed booking another for du Plessis anytime soon and said:&quot;Instead of spending time preparing for going to another fight camp to prepare for RDR [Reinier de Ridder], I would rather spend that time to fix the problem that we've got, and then go into a camp. So, I won't just take a fight because fights are available. I want to fix this problem, because we're going to face Khamzat [again] and I want to destroy him this time.&quot;He continued:&quot;I know it sounds so easy. If you can only get that guy not to take you down or stuff his takedowns and stand back up, and just punish him.&quot;