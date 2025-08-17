 "Made DDP look like an amateur," "Hugging champ of the world" - Fans divided as Khamzat Chimaev dethrones Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319

The MMA fandom is divided after Khamzat Chimaev dominated and dethroned Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319 by unanimous decision. Despite being the challenger, Chimaev entered the bout as a massive betting favourite and opted for a grappling-heavy approach to secure a safe decision victory.'Stillknocks' was taken down within seconds by 'Borz' after the first bell and ragdolled for five rounds. In total, the undefeated Russian-Emirati UFC fighter secured a total of 12 takedowns, a control time of 21 minutes and 40 seconds, and landed 529 total strikes. 'Borz' also sustained minimal damage and won every round on the judges' scorecard.After being crowned as the new UFC middleweight champion, Chimaev took to X to thank the Almighty. He shared a graphic of himself with the UFC belt, with a wolf and lion in the foreground. The post was captioned:&quot;Alhamdulilah ☝🏼&quot;Check out Khamzat Chimaev's post below:Netizens had mixed reactions to the post. A user wrote:&quot;Absolute masterclass, showed the haters you got more than “one round” cardio and made DDP look like an amateur. Most dominant title performance of all time.&quot;Another netizen mocked the 31-year-old, commenting:&quot;Hugging champ of the world&quot;A few others commented:&quot;Call it hugging, I call it 25 minutes of your guy being helpless&quot;&quot;Another idiot that knows nothing about MMA.&quot;&quot;Tell DDP to take some wrestling classes then. Made him look like a free trial kid at a gym.&quot;&quot;You are the most BORING champion. Fluffy, RDR &amp; Bo Nickal all defeat you&quot;Check out a few more reactions below:Fan comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @KChimaev on X]Who could be Khamzat Chimaev's most probable next opponent?During the UFC 319 post-fight presser, Khamzat Chimaev revealed that he is injury-free and is ready to fight again. Chimaev hopes to fight at UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi on October 25.UFC CEO Dana White is open to giving Chimaev a chance to fight in October, as he desires. Chimaev's next opponent could be Reinier de Ridder. De Ridder is undefeated in the UFC and has defeated Robert Whittaker and Bo Nickal back-to-back.'RDR' has previously expressed interest in fighting the winner of du Plessis vs. Chimaev and has labelled them as easy opponents.