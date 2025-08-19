Dricus du Plessis' coach faces fan backlash over "blanket wrestling" comment on Khamzat Chimaev: "Clueless, useless, yes man"

After Dricus du Plessis was controlled for five rounds by Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319, the South African’s coach dismissed the performance as “blanket wrestling.&quot; Morne Visser also vowed to fix mistakes before a return, but the comments were enough to trigger sharp criticism from fans.While speaking about Chimaev's performance and how they can fix du Plessis' mistakes in an interview with Submission Radio, Visser said:&quot;He stayed on Dricus like a f*cking blanket. I'm looking for blankets around the world that's going to help us get those blankets off us. So to all those naysayers, and all the guys who support blanket-style MMA, blanket wrestling, we're in the real fight game, and we'll be back again and surprise you of just taking that belt back again.&quot;Check out Morne Visser's comments below:Several fans reacted to Visser's comments on X, with one fan writing:&quot;He's just retarded. And a clueless, useless yes man... If he didn't manage to cling to DDP, he'd be cleaning the bathrooms in some unknown South African MMA gym.&quot;Meanwhile, other fans wrote:&quot;He’s not wrong, though. Holding someone for 25 minutes is one of the most cowardly ways you can fight, it’s anti-combat.&quot;&quot;They [are] running on the narrative that Khamzat was the reason for the fight being boring.&quot;&quot;F*ck this guy! What the hell did you think 'Borz' was going to do?&quot;&quot;For argument's sake, let’s say it was a boring blanketfest: IT'S YOUR JOB AS THE FKIN MAIN COACH TO FORSEE AND PREVENT THIS. If Khamzat succeeded, you failed your fighter. How about you show some accountability, you smug potato.&quot;Check out some of the fan reactions below:Fans react to Dricus du Plessis' coach criticizing Khamzat Chimaev's fighting style. [Screenshots courtesy: @TheArtofWar6 on X]Dricus du Plessis' coach rules out immediate rematch with Khamzat ChimaevMorne Visser has made it clear that Dricus du Plessis will not pursue an immediate rematch with Khamzat Chimaev after dropping the middleweight throne at UFC 319.Visser admitted his fighter was not ready to match Chimaev’s grappling strength and sees little value in running it back right away. Instead, the focus will be on improving du Plessis’ wrestling defense before returning to title contention.Speaking in an interview with Submission Radio, Visser said:&quot;I've been asked, 'Do you want him to do a rematch?' I said, 'Absolutely not.' Obviously, we would like to fight him very soon again, but there is no way I'll take the rematch with us being a little bit behind in our Russian-style of wrestling. That is what it is, nothing else. He just knows how to control you on the floor. When Dricus punched him, he just wobbled. He just kicked him, he wobbled. That's why he went straight for shooting.&quot;