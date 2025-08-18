"I want to destroy him this time" - Dricus du Plessis’ coach makes fiery statement on Khamzat Chimaev rematch

Dricus du Plessis' coach, Morne Visser, recently made a statement following du Plessis' loss to Khamzat Chimaev. Visser expressed a desire to &quot;destroy&quot; Chimaev in a potential rematch against du Plessis.'Borz' became the new middleweight champion at UFC 319 by defeating du Plessis via unanimous decision. The fight saw Chimaev dominate the South African throughout the five rounds, amassing a total control time of 21 minutes and 40 seconds.In an interview with Submission Radio after UFC 319, Visser was asked if they would be preparing for a contender fight next. In response, du Plessis' coach said:&quot;Instead of spending time preparing for going to another fight camp to prepare for RDR [de Ridder], I would rather spend that time to fix the problem that we've got, and then go into a camp. So, I won't just take a fight because fights are available. I want to fix this problem, because we're going to face Khamzat [again] and I want to destroy him this time.&quot;He added:&quot;I know it sounds so easy. If you can only get that guy not to take you down or stuff his takedowns and stand back up, and just punish him.&quot;Check out Morne Visser's comments below (via @Home_of_Fight on X):Dana White reflects on Khamzat Chimaev's performance against Dricus du PlessisBefore UFC 319, Khamzat Chimaev had five first-round finishes in his eight fights with the promotion. Although he couldn't finish du Plessis in their bout, his wrestling prowess received praise from many, including UFC CEO Dana White.During the post-fight press conference for UFC 319, White reflected on Chimaev's performance, saying:&quot;The lead up to this fight, I said, 'I bet the main event is the Fight of the Night.' I didn't see that coming, but not shocked either. The way that he dominated, if he could do it the first round, more likely you're going to do it the second and throughout the rest of the fight.&quot;He added:&quot;Just getting dominated on the ground, the way that he did, is no fun for anybody... His face was pretty busted up. The knees that he was taking to the body and to the legs, and the hips. It's gonna be a long ride home to South Africa.&quot; [2:30]