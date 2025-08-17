Conor McGregor and MMA pros react as Khamzat Chimaev dominates Dricus du Plessis to make UFC history: "That was five 10-8s"

Khamzat Chimaev's performance at UFC 319 has earned him the middleweight championship. His impressive victory captured the attention of many and sparked a variety of reactions.In the main event of UFC 319, 'Borz' faced Dricus du Plessis in his first opportunity for UFC gold. Known for his efficient wrestling skills, Chimaev immediately took control of the fight by holding down du Plessis from the very start.By the end of the five rounds, Chimaev achieved a control time of 21:40, the second highest in the promotion's history. All three judges scored the fight 50-44 in favor of Chimaev.Check out the post below:Fans and notable personalities from the MMA community were all praises for Chimaev's performance. Conor McGregor lauded 'Borz' for becoming the first Chechen-born UFC champion:&quot;Chechnya’s first UFC Champion! Congrats!&quot;Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMALINKChechnya’s first UFC Champion! Congrats!Meanwhile, former UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad saw an opportunity to mock du Plessis, writing:&quot;Shootout to Dricus, u showed a lot of heart, you never gave up … ………… just kidding, you sucked that was five 10-8s&quot;Others commented:&quot;Is this the most dominant championship performance put forth by a challenger in UFC history? #UFC319&quot;&quot;Besides this f**king s**t, I’m glad CAUSE IM COMING GOURMET CHENCHEN 👍😅&quot;&quot;Khamzat Chimaev having cardio is like Happy Gilmore learning how to putt. The whole division is screwed #UFC319&quot;&quot;What an incredible performance by Chimaev! He will be one of the most dominant champions ever.&quot;&quot;Chimaev beat DDP with the same pace, style, and pressure as always! #ufc319&quot;Check out more reactions below:MMA community reacts to Khamzat Chimaev's performance against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319. [Screenshots courtesy: Respective X handles]With the victory, Chimaev (15-0) extended his unbeaten win streak in the promotion to nine. Meanwhile, du Plessis (23-3) experienced the first setback in his UFC career.