UFC legend Anderson Silva gives his honest advice to Conor McGregor regarding his leg injury and recovery

Brazilian MMA legend Anderson Silva would like to see former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor return to the octagon wholly healed from the horrific injury he suffered at UFC 264. Silva, a former UFC middleweight champion, understands McGregor's plight because he, too, broke his tibia in a rematch with Chris Weidman several years ago.

In a recent conversation with Submission Radio, 'The Spider' weighed in on Conor McGregor's injury and his path to recovery. Anderson Silva had some words of advice for the Irishman. According to the Brazilian, McGregor must shift his focus to rehabilitation, physiotherapy, and complete recovery instead of thinking about returning to fighting anytime soon.

Anderson Silva wants Conor McGregor to step out of a fighter's shoes for some time and spend some time with his family. He urged 'Notorious' to stop thinking about returning to the octagon at the moment and instead focus on the complete healing of the mind and body.

"I think for Conor right now, it's about taking time, continuing to work, continuing to do the physiotherapy, continuing to work the upper body and take mind outside the fight game. Keep the focus on your girlfriend and don't think about you go fight tomorrow or in six months. Just recover the body. Stay ready and prepare your mind," Anderson Silva said.

.@SpiderAnderson advises Conor McGregor to "just keep the focus on your recovery" and "don't think about you gotta fight"



🎥: https://t.co/uJxVs4qGOG pic.twitter.com/V9jgnCGHET — Submission Radio (@SubmissionRadio) September 1, 2021

Anderson Silva explains how difficult it is to compete at a high level after recovering from serious injuries like Conor McGregor's

Bones heal. Blunt force trauma to the brain? Not so much. #seeyouwheneveriwant pic.twitter.com/rlDbWUFmQ4 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 31, 2021

Having suffered a similar injury, Silva admits that it's very difficult to return to an elite level of competition after a severe injury like McGregor's but claims anything is possible in the fight game.

"Well, it's tough when you are training at this level it's very tough. When you prepare your mind and your body for a fight at this level, the same level Conor fights, same level of the guys fighting Weidman you know? It's tough [but] everything is possible because it's a fight. You don't go to joke in this game, you go to war, and everything is possible," Silva said.

Anderson Silva recently boxed Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in Mexico and earned a split decision victory. The Brazilian is now set to fight Tito Ortiz in an eight-round cruiserweight match on September 11. He is also rumored to be in talks with Logan Paul and his team for a potential fight down the line.

