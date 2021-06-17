UFC legend Anderson Silva reveals if he would be willing to fight one of the Paul brothers

UFC legend Anderson Silva has revealed if he would be willing to fight one of the Paul brothers. ‘The Spider’ was seemingly non-committal about a potential fight against Logan Paul or Jake Paul.

Presently, the consensus in the combat sports world is that Anderson Silva hasn’t ruled out a boxing match against either of the Paul brothers. However, it’s also believed that whether or not Anderson Silva ends up fighting one or both of the Paul brothers would likely depend on his performance in his upcoming boxing match.

Anderson Silva is widely regarded as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time. The legendary Silva parted ways with the UFC late last year and is currently scheduled to compete in a professional boxing match against veteran professional boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Meanwhile, the Paul brothers – Logan Paul and his younger brother Jake Paul – have taken the combat sports world by storm over the past several months.

Logan and Jake Paul competed in white-collar boxing matches in 2018, made their professional boxing debuts in 2019 and 2020, respectively, and have lately become massive box office attractions in the combat sport of boxing. Logan Paul’s most recent fight was an exhibition boxing match (June 6th, 2021) against boxing icon Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Meanwhile, Jake Paul’s most recent fight was a professional boxing match (April 17th, 2021) against former MMA fighter and ex-UFC star Ben Askren.

In an interview with MMA Sucka, Anderson Silva was asked for his views on the sport of boxing being in the limelight in recent times – be it the recent YouTubers vs TikTokers boxing event or the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs Logan Paul exhibition match. Anderson Silva was also questioned whether he watched the Mayweather vs Paul fight, in response to which he said:

“Oh, yeah. Everything is brand new right now. And Logan Paul and his brother (Jake Paul) doing certain things; show for everybody. Everybody like to see because everything is new right now. The people like entertaining (content). Then entertaining come, and it’s so beautiful and it’s so special because there’s something gonna happen; people like to see."

"Because Logan Paul and his brother have a lot of people following them, fans. And the other side, you have the MMA guy, or Floyd Mayweather, or me, or Roy Jones Jr.; or just one fighter, big fighters. And go do something special for the fans. This is so special, you know. And you don’t have problem with people trying to control the real story about, behind the scenes, you know. How much you make money, how much is real, how is not; and this is good. This is good entertaining, you know. You don’t lie to the people. You just prove, two guys going inside and doing something, you know.”

Furthermore, Anderson Silva was asked whether a victory against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in their upcoming boxing match would be a precursor to a potential fight between him (Silva) and Logan or Jake Paul. Silva replied saying:

“Wow, you know. We’ll see. I’m very excited. We’ll see. I’m preparing my mind and preparing my body for doing my best and be successful in this sport (boxing) and show my respect for this sport.”

Moreover, Anderson Silva was asked if he envisions getting a stoppage victory this Saturday against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., to which Silva replied:

“Oh, no. I just keep my focus on one thing – My training and my team right now. I just play danger games.” (*Video courtesy: MMA Sucka; H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Anderson Silva suggested that as of now, he’s focused on his fight against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Silva also alluded that he isn’t worried about future fights against the Paul brothers right now.

Anderson Silva and the Paul brothers are at vastly different stages in their combat sports careers

UFC icon Anderson Silva is 46 now.

Anderson Silva is a former UFC middleweight champion and holds the record of having the longest title reign in the promotion. The Spider held the UFC middleweight belt for 2,457 days. Silva is considered one of the most innovative strikers of all time and is heralded amongst the best fighters in combat sports history.

Nevertheless, the 46-year-old Anderson Silva has experienced tough times in his MMA career over the past few years. The vast majority of fight fans and experts believe Anderson Silva is nearing the end of his career in the fight game and is likely to retire from all forms of professional combat sports in the next few years.

On the contrary, the 27-year-old Logan Paul and the 24-year-old Jake Paul are in the early stages of their combat sports careers. Many believe Logan and Jake may not intend to have lengthy careers in boxing or any other combat sport for that matter. Nevertheless, the brothers are known to approach their boxing training with commitment and discipline.

Logan Paul earned widespread praise for going the distance in his exhibition bout against the legendary Floyd Mayweather earlier this month. There was no official winner in that bout, though. Nevertheless, fans and experts alike concurred that Logan’s brand value increased exponentially with his valiant showing against an experienced pugilist like Mayweather.

It’s unclear if Logan Paul’s next fight would be a professional boxing matchup or an exhibition bout and who his opponent for the fight would be.

Meanwhile, Jake Paul is coming off a spectacular first-round TKO win over Ben Askren in their boxing match contested in April this year. Jake is set to face former UFC welterweight champion and feared KO artist Tyron Woodley in a boxing match next. Their fight is scheduled to take place on August 28th, 2021.

Moreover, Anderson Silva is set to return to the world of professional boxing for the first time since 2005. Silva will face Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., the son of boxing legend Julio Cesar Chavez Sr.

The boxing match between Anderson Silva and the 35-year-old Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. will serve as the main event of the ‘Tribute To The Kings’ boxing event. The co-main event of this fight card will witness Chavez Jr.’s father, 58-year-old Julio Cesar Chavez Sr., face Hector Camacho Jr. in an exhibition boxing match.

Hector ‘Machito’ Camacho Jr. is the son of the late boxing legend Hector ‘Macho’ Camacho Sr. Back in 1992, Chavez Sr. and Camacho Sr. faced off in a highly anticipated boxing match. Chavez Sr. won that fight via unanimous decision and walked away with the WBC and lineal light welterweight titles.

The Tribute To The Kings event will take place at the Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico, on June 19th, 2021.

I am excited to accomplish more for you guys. In a real fight for the fans, I’m going to be facing a former #boxing #champ. Watch me box Julio Cesar Chavez Jr on the June 19 #TributeToTheKings PPV 👉🏼 Link In Bio https://t.co/Xtni5s3OEk pic.twitter.com/8f8WAB3TJY — Anderson Silva (@SpiderAnderson) June 9, 2021

