UFC legend Chael Sonnen lashes back at Jon Jones for 'known steroid user' jibe

Jon Jones is swinging punches at everyone on Twitter, including Chael Sonnen. 'Bones' has been beefing with bitter rival Daniel Cormier among others over social media in recent days, today dragging Sonnen into it by calling him a 'known steroid user'.

Sonnen, who retired from MMA in 2019, spent more than a year out of action between 2010 and 2012 due to a suspension for banned substances. He disputed the suspension but it was held up and affected Sonnen's legacy. It is safe to suggest that Jones knew this would get a reaction.

Jones was on the subject of steroid use in MMA because he was addressing the drug smears that are regularly aimed at him by Twitter users. Although he failed drugs tests in the past, Jones also denies that he has ever taken performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs), such as steroids.

The unbeaten UFC star illustrated the point that flawless performances don't indicate steroid usage by bringing up Sonnen, who he has beaten in the past. Their UFC 159 bout for the light heavyweight title ended with Jones winning via TKO in the first round.

Ask any steroid user you know if they would be able to win fights in the UFC for over a decade 😂 Ask them if they could out wrestle Olympians — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 18, 2020

Taking aim at Sonnen, Jones tweeted: 'How about our good buddy Chael a known steroid user, how did that work out for him?'

How about our good buddy Chael a known steroid user, how did that work out for him? 🥴 — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 18, 2020

Sonnen, renowned for his trash talking, didn't take long to fire back.

Directly replying to his 'known steroid user' comment, Sonnen wrote: 'Pipe down. Adults are talking.' Before launching into further critiques on Jones' behavior.

Pipe down. Adults are talking. https://t.co/wCkXQ3ZmHI — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 18, 2020

Advertisement

He continued with tweets accusing Jones of attempting to weave a redemption arc for himself in the eyes of a public accustomed to his tarnished reputation.

Your assessment of me is as unconnected w/reality as your "Jon gives moral guidance to the rioters" & "Jon "ShotGun" Jones chases down Burglar" home movies. Get better writers.

And...

Have somebody play you in your fake clips

You're as bad at acting as you are at lying to Cops

Your assessment of me is as unconnected w/reality as your "Jon gives moral guidance to the rioters" & "Jon "ShotGun" Jones chases down Burglar" home movies

Get better writers — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 18, 2020

And...

Have somebody play you in your fake clips

You're as bad at acting as you are at lying to Cops — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 18, 2020

We're sure that this isn't the last word in this bitter social media row.

Advertisement

When will we see Jon Jones back in a UFC octagon?

The last we saw of Jones in the UFC was in February 2020. He successfully defended his light heavyweight title belt against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247. A dispute over pay the following May led to Jones vacating the title.

Since then, fans have been speculating about who he could face next with rising star Israel Adesanya being touted as a potential opponent. However, Jones has said that a fight with Adesanya doesn't interest him. What he would prefer is a shot at the heavyweight title, currently held by Stipe Miocic.