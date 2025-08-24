UFC Legend Chael Sonnen takes swipe at Jon Jones in tongue-in-cheek arrest joke

UFC icon Chael Sonnen recently took a jab at former two-division champion Jon Jones by making a joke about his arrests.

Ad

Jones has been involved in legal battles and controversies throughout his career. He has been charged with multiple offences in the past and recently made headlines again for reportedly being involved in an alleged hit-and-run case. Jones announced his retirement from the sport earlier this year. However, 'Bones' has hinted at a potential comeback after U.S. President Donald Trump teased a UFC event at the White House grounds next year.

Ad

Trending

Sonnen took to social media with a sarcastic jab at Jones, stating:

"BREAKING SHOCKING NEWS!!!!! Jon Jones has NOT been arrested yet this weekend."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments about Jon Jones below:

Chael Sonnen @ChaelSonnen BREAKING SHOCKING NEWS!!!!! John Jones has NOT been arrested yet this weekend

Ad

Sonnen and Jones have shared a complex history. The two were initially scheduled to fight at UFC 151, where Sonnen agreed to step in on short notice. However, the bout was turned down by Jones' team. They later appeared as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter 17, after which they fought at UFC 159, where Jones won decisively.

Chael Sonnen weighed in on Dana White shutting down Jon Jones' dream of fighting at UFC White House card

Chael Sonnen believes there’s more behind UFC head honcho Dana White’s decision to rule out Jon Jones from competing on the White House card.

Ad

Although White was initially keen on a showdown between Jones and Tom Aspinall, he now appears to have changed his mind as he has publicly stated that he does not want to risk relying on Jones for such a historic card.

Sonnen appears to believe that White's recent comments might be a strategic approach to foster negotiations. Speaking to Daniel Cormier on the Good Guy Bad Guy podcast, the 48-year-old said:

Ad

"Dana White is he best CEO in America. Your children will read about him from textbooks when they get to college, and he was doing nothing more than negotiating."

Sonnen added:

"Dana White is he best CEO in America. Your children will read about him from textbooks when they get to college, and he was doing nothing more than negotiating."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shehryar Edibam Shehryar Burzin Edibam covers MMA and boxing for Sportskeeda. He began training in MMA in 2021 after watching Conor McGregor’s epic duel with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. That fight made Shehryar delve deeper into the sport and explore the fascinating stories of its athletes.



Shehryar's passion for all things MMA enables him to share insightful details and thrilling narratives of the sport with a wider audience. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.