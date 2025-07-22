  • home icon
  Chael Sonnen gets 100% real about Dana White seemingly shutting down Jon Jones' UFC White House dreams: "The best CEO in America"

By Ujwal Jain
Modified Jul 22, 2025 07:04 GMT
Chael Sonnen (left) speculates about Dana White's (middle) comments on Jon Jones (right).

Chael Sonnen believes there is more to Dana White's recent dismissal of Jon Jones potentially fighting on the UFC White House card than meets the eye.

While the MMA promoter had previously picked Tom Aspinall and Jones as his dream headliners for the America250 card, it looks like he has reconsidered after thoughtful deliberation.

During the UFC 318 post-fight press conference, the 55-year-old stated that he was wary of putting 'Bones' on the White House event since he couldn't afford to risk jeopardizing the historic card.

Even though White considers Jones the UFC GOAT, the former heavyweight champion choosing to abruptly retire without facing Aspinall has left a sour taste in his mouth.

However, Sonnen believes the MMA promoter's recent comments about the White House event are nothing but a negotiation ploy. Speaking to Daniel Cormier on the Good Guy Bad Guy podcast, he said:

"Dana White is he best CEO in America. Your children will read about him from textbooks when they get to college, and he was doing nothing more than negotiating."

Sonnen added:

"If you look at what he did and how well he delivered that line, and it got a very quick response from Jon... Dana is making it very clear... I'm not going to wait till then. If you'd like to fight on that grass, I just need to see that you're willing to fight at all."
Check out Chael Sonnen's assessments of Dana White's comments below (26:12):

youtube-cover
Jon Jones opens up about UFC White House dream following Dana White's comments

Dana White's concerns about putting him on the UFC White House card have not dissuaded Jon Jones from chasing his dream. Despite the MMA promoter's remarks, 'Bones' is still keeping a postitive attitude.

In a social media update following UFC 318, the former two-division champion stated that while he was disappointed by White's comments, he is still training like a professional and ready for whatever comes next.

The New Yorker added:

"The silver lining in all this is knowing the fans see my heart. They see, I am ready and willing to take on anyone, to represent my country on a historic stage. For me, it’s never been just about the opponent. I’m chasing legacy, something timeless, something bigger than the moment. So for now, I’ll keep grinding, stay patient, and stay faithful. I’m ready to fight on July 4th."
Check out Jon Jones' response below:

Ujwal Jain

