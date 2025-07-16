Dana White shares incredible preview of UFC White House event with bold "the best card we've ever done" vow: "It's The Sphere on steroids"

Dana White recently shared a preview of how big the UFC White House event could potentially be. He also vowed to put on "the best card" the promotion has ever had and claimed that it would dwarf the milestone UFC Noche event that took place at The Sphere in Las Vegas last year.

During a recent public address, POTUS Donald Trump announced that the America250 celebrations next year would include a UFC card going down at the White House. White later confirmed that they had logistical plans in place and were awaiting final approval from the Oval Office.

Given that many of the promotion's biggest superstars have expressed an interest in fighting on the UFC White House card, it's no surprise that White is looking forward to making it an unforgettable experience for the fans.

In a recent interview on the Pat McAfee Show, White shared an incredible preview of the event and made some huge claims about how big it would be. He said:

"Obviously, everyone wants to fight on that card. That's a good thing because we're going to put on the best card we've ever done for that White House event. Just think about what I'm going to do for this fight, and then think about what Trump is going to do for this fight... It's a one-of-one experience. Like, when we did the Sphere - it's The Sphere [event] on steroids. There'll be nothing like it ever again."

Dana White shares his dream main event for the UFC White House card

Dana White knows who he wants to book for the headliner of the UFC White House event. The UFC CEO recently shared a glimpse of how the visuals for the event would look and revealed the matchup that he'd want to book for the main event.

In an interview on the Full Send Podcast, White named Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall as his ideal main event fighters and said:

"While we’re filming, one side of the backdrop will be the White House and the other will be the Washington Monument... Literally, everybody wants to fight on this card. Everybody... But we will absolutely, positively put on the baddest card of all time... He [Jones] jumped back in the pool... My dream main event right now would be Aspinall vs. Jones."

