UFC 318 bonuses and aftermath: Dustin Poirier's swansong breaks arena record, Brendan Allen and others win $50K, Max Holloway nears UFC record

The UFC recently hosted its eighth pay-per-view event of the year, UFC 318, this past Saturday at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. The card featured several entertaining matchups between former champions and emerging prospects. Out of the 14 fights that evening, six ended in finishes, while the remaining eight went the distance.Reigning BMF champion Max Holloway defended his belt against Dustin Poirier in the main event. Notably, it was their third meeting inside the octagon, marking Poirier's final MMA appearance.In the co-main event, former one-time middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa squared off against Roman Kopylov. Fight of the Night: Marvin Vettori vs. Brendan AllenMarvin Vettori faced Brendan Allen in a middleweight bout on the prelims of UFC 318. Both fighters were coming off two-fight skids. Allen, competing in front of his home crowd, secured a unanimous decision win after three rounds of intense action.As a result of their strong performances, both Vettori and Allen earned Fight of the Night honors and took home a $50,000 bonus each. Performance of the Night: Ateba Gautier, Islam Dulatov and Carli JudiceAteba Gautier, Islam Dulatov, and Carli Judice's performances against Robert Valentin, Adam Fugitt, and Nicolle Caliari, respectively, won them the Performance of the Night honors, earning an additional $50,000 bonus each.Gautier, Dulatov, and Judice knocked out their opponents to win the bonuses. UFC 318 aftermathMax Holloway spoiled the evening for Dustin Poirier by winning the trilogy fight via unanimous decision. According to Dana White's remarks at the post-fight press conference, the event attracted an attendance of 18,138 fans and generated a record-breaking gate of $8,088,122, the highest ever at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.Holloway is now tied for the most UFC wins (23) with Donald Cerrone, Andrei Arlovski, and former lightweight kingpin Charles Oliveira.