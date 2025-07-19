UFC 318: Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier: Live round-by-round updates

Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier will meet for the third and final time in the main event of UFC 318 in New Orleans. Their rivalry has spanned over a decade, with the first meeting in 2012 when Holloway debuted in the UFC as a 20-year-old prospect. Poirier submitted him in the first round.
Seven years later, they fought again for the interim lightweight title. That bout turned into a five-round war, with Poirier winning a unanimous decision to claim the interim lightweight gold.
Now they meet once more at UFC 318, and Poirier has confirmed this will be his final fight. Meanwhile, Holloway returns to lightweight after suffering a knockout loss to Ilia Topuria at featherweight. He still carries the BMF title and will become the first fighter to defend it if he wins.
Poirier, fighting in Louisiana for the last time, has the edge in the series. But he has also absorbed tremendous damage in recent wars.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Holloway remains one of the most durable fighters in the sport. His striking volume, cardio, and heart are rarely matched. Poirier remains the cleaner puncher and the more dangerous finisher. If the fight gets into the trenches, it could come down to grit.
UFC 318 takes place at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Saturday, July 19, with early prelims starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on ESPN2, ESPN+, and Disney+, prelims at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN+, and Disney+. Meanwhile, the main card will air on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View beginning at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the live coverage and play-by-play updates of the fight:
Round 1