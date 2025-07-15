UFC 318 is ready to take place at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Saturday, July 19. It promises an exciting lineup of matchups, marking the leading MMA promotion's return to 'NOLA' — its sixth overall visit to the city.

The UFC 318 fight card headliner bout will feature Max Holloway defending his 'BMF' championship against Dustin Poirier, a former interim lightweight champion. In the co-main event, UFC middleweight fighters Paulo Costa and Roman Kopylov will face off against each other.

UFC 318: How much are Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier reportedly going to make?

As the UFC 318 pay-per-view event approaches, MMA fans may be eager to find out how much the fighters on the card are likely to earn. Although official payout details have not been disclosed, educated estimates can be made based on the fighters' past earnings and contractual trends.

Both Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier are recognized as veterans in the promotion. In fact, UFC 318 is set to be Poirier's retirement bout. In his last fight against Islam Makhachev at UFC 302, 'The Diamond' reportedly earned over $1.2 million despite being on the losing side.

Meanwhile, Holloway fought Ilia Topuria in his last match at UFC 308 and reportedly took home over $2.4 million, despite losing. According to projections, Poirier could potentially earn a minimum of $1.6 million for his upcoming bout, while Holloway is expected to earn a minimum of $2.7 million.

UFC 318: How much are Paulo Costa and Roman Kopylov reportedly going to make?

Paulo Costa is a veteran in the UFC middleweight division, while Roman Kopylov is a rising prospect. The Brazilian has experience in high-stakes fights, including a title match against former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

In his most recent fight at UFC 302, Costa was defeated by Sean Strickland, but he reportedly earned over $500,000 from that match. On the other hand, his upcoming opponent is less popular and has less experience in the promotion.

In his last fight at UFC Vegas 101, Kopylov achieved a last-second knockout victory over Chris Curtis and earned approximately $150,000.

The upcoming bout against Costa represents a significant step up for Kopylov, and he could potentially earn over $250,000. Meanwhile, Costa is expected to make a minimum of $700,000 in their fight.

UFC 318: How much are Kevin Holland, Daniel Rodriguez, Dan Ige, and Patricio Pitbull reportedly going to make?

Before the co-main event, Kevin Holland will make his fourth octagon appearance in 2025. In his previous fight at UFC 316, Holland defeated Vicente Luque via submission and reportedly earned over $400,000.

His upcoming opponent, Daniel Rodriguez, is coming off a victory against Santiago Ponzinibbio at UFC Des Moines. However, unlike Holland, Rodriguez only earned around $100,000 in his last match.

According to estimations, Holland could potentially earn over $500,000 in his upcoming fight. However, if Rodriguez wins against 'Trailblazer,' he could take home over $200,000.

The main card of UFC 318 will also feature a featherweight bout between Dan Ige and Patricio Pitbull. In their last appearance at the UFC 314 fight card, Ige secured a victory over Sean Woodson and earned more than $130,000.

On the other hand, Pitbull, despite losing his debut match against Yair Rodriguez, reportedly earned over $200,000. In their upcoming clash this weekend, both Ige and Pitbull could potentially make similar payouts as they did in their previous bouts.

All estimated figures in the article are courtesy of BetMGM.

