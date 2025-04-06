UFC legend comparing Alex Pereira's boxing to Floyd Mayweather's sparks fan backlash: "Knocked out by Adesanya, outstruck by Ankalaev"

Fans criticized a former UFC champion for comparing Alex Pereira's boxing skills to legends like Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. Despite being the only fighter to win two divisional titles in kickboxing and MMA, masterful defense and pure boxing are not viewed as Pereira's strengths.

During his recent appearance on The Coach and the Casual podcast, Pereira's teammate and former 205-pound champion Glover Teixeira claimed that Pereira is the best boxer in the UFC, stating:

"Alex [Pereira] hands down [is the best boxer]. Just because of the power, the way he hits... Those guys, they're great punchers... Like [Ilia] Topuria, he has incredible combinations and he's a great boxer. Don't get me wrong. I think he can be top two over there."

Comparing some of his abilities with the likes of Mayweather and Pacquiao, Teixeira added:

"Because Alex has the eyes. You can see Alex, the movements he makes are almost like [Floyd] Mayweather and [Manny] Pacquiao, in a way. Because, sometimes Mayweather - if you jab him - he's not even moving because he knows that the jab is not going to hit him. The sense of range is there. Alex does those kind of things."

Check out Glover Teixeira's comments below (26:47):

@HappyPunch reshared Teixeira's comments on X. Fans took to the comments section and criticized his comments, citing that the former UFC champion overestimated Pereira's boxing skills.

One fan commented:

"Knocked out by Adesanya, outstruck by Ankalaev?"

Another fan wrote:

"Alex has never even put his hands up once try that against a top boxer."

Check out more fan reactions below:

In recent months, Pereira expressed interest in a crossover boxing match against heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk and potential super fights with heavyweight titleholders Tom Aspinall and Jon Jones. However, his UFC 313 defeat against Magomed Ankalaev has put those plans on hold.

The fan backlash is prompted by Ankalaev's ability to outstrike him, despite the Dagestani fighter primarily being a wrestler.

