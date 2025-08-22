  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC legend Frankie Edgar explains decision to end retirement ahead of BKFC debut: "I said I’d never fight again"

UFC legend Frankie Edgar explains decision to end retirement ahead of BKFC debut: "I said I’d never fight again"

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Aug 22, 2025 08:28 GMT
Frankie Edgar talks returning from retirement. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Frankie Edgar talks returning from retirement. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Frankie Edgar recently addressed coming out of retirement to make his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) debut in October. The UFC legend claimed that he was highly intrigued by the concept of bare-knuckle boxing and couldn't pass up on the opportunity to compete in the BKFC.

Ad

Edgar is a former UFC lightweight champion who also competed in the featherweight and bantamweight divisions. After a long and illustrious career, Edgar retired from active competition after losing to Chris Gutierrez via first-round KO at UFC 281 in November 2022, his third consecutive loss at bantamweight. He called it a career with a professional MMA record of 24-11-1.

However, it appears 'The Answer' is ready to fight again after a three-year hiatus. He's set to face fellow UFC veteran Jimmie Rivera at BKFC New Jersey in October. Ahead of his return, Edgar addressed ending his retirement at a BKFC presser and said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"You know, we're in [New] Jersey, you guys came here. It's hard to pass up. As soon as I saw this sport, I was very intrigued. I'm a fighter. This is probably the 'fightiest' of all combat sports... I had to try it out... I used to fight for free at Seaside with no gloves, why not get paid to do it here?"
Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He continued:

"I said I would never fight again, but here I am."
Ad

When Frankie Edgar claimed MMA was safer than boxing and football for brain health

In 2018, Frankie Edgar addressed athletes suffering from brain trauma during active competition and claimed that MMA fighters were safer than boxers or NFL players.

Speaking to journalist Kevin Iole in an interview, Edgar pointed out that KO'd fighters don't have to continue fighting, unlike boxers or other athletes and said:

"I do think MMA is safer than both football and boxing. I just think the medicals and just the way they stop fights. In boxing, you get rocked, you get an eight count. They ask you, ‘Are you good to fight?’ You're a fighter, you're going to say, ’Yes, I’m good to fight.’ [MMA fighters], we don’t get that chance. We get rocked, we don’t get a chance to come back. Our brain shuts off, and the ref stops it. So I think that’s a little bit safer."
About the author
Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nishant Zende.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications