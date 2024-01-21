Frankie Edgar gives emotional first reaction to UFC Hall of Fame induction 

Former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar attended UFC 297 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, where he received a surprise announcement from the UFC.

The promotion revealed during the broadcast on Saturday night that Edgar will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame this year as a member of the 2024 class. The induction will take place this summer in Las Vegas during International Fight Week.

UFC CEO Dana White made the following statement:

''Frankie Edgar is one of the greatest athletes in UFC history. Frankie had an amazing career and consistently fought the best athletes in the world across multiple weight classes for more than 15 years. He is a legend, and it will be an honor to induct him into the UFC Hall of Fame as part of International Fight Week this summer.''

Edgar made his debut at UFC 67: All or Nothing against Tyson Griffin. 'The Answer' won the three-rounder via unanimous decision. His first UFC loss came against Gray Maynard at UFC Fight Night 13. Little did anyone know that the loss would pave the way for one of MMA's most legendary rivalries.

During their careers, the duo met each other in the octagon three times. Both hold one win over the other, with their second meeting ending in a draw. After a string of impressive performances, 'The Answer' finally won his maiden UFC gold by securing a unanimous decision win over BJ Penn at UFC 112. From 2008 to 2012, Edgar was on a seven-fight undefeated streak.

Edgar holds wins over UFC veterans like BJ Penn, Urijah Faber, and Cub Swanson. He has also secured wins against a newer generation of fighters, like former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and top featherweight talent Yair Rodriguez.

Following the surprise video package, the audience rose to their feet and applauded Edgar, who was seen wiping tears away from his face.

