Arguably the greatest fighter of all time, Georges St-Pierre is all set to appear on the second season of ONE Championship’s The Apprentice reality show along with Ben Askren and Renzo Gracie.

Chatri Sityodtong announces the inclusion of Georges St-Pierre in The Apprentice: ONE Championship

On Wednesday, ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong took to Facebook to announce the casting of Georges St-Pierre, Ben Askren, and Renzo Gracie’s for the upcoming reboot of the popular show. Sityodtong further stated that the trio will be joined by stars from the current ONE Championship roster, such as Angela Lee, Brandon Vera, Sage Northcutt, Jingnan Xiong, Ritu Phogat, and Demetrious Johnson.

According to Chatri, these fighters and Hall of Famers will help the 16 contestants on the show to deliver "the performance of a lifetime".

Please join me in welcoming my good friends, Georges St-Pierre, Renzo Gracie, and Ben Askren, to the cast of The Apprentice! They will join me and some of the biggest ONE Championship superstars such as Demetrious Johnson, Angela Lee, Brandon Vera, Sage Northcutt, Jingnan Xiong, and Ritu Phogat! Together, they will inspire, coach, and push the 16 contestants to deliver the performance of a lifetime on the show.

Sityodtong then went on to explain the format of the show and revealed how it is going to look like. Chatri further stated that the winner of this season will receive a $250,000 job offer and the opportunity to work directly for him at the ONE Championship global headquarters in Singapore.

Bar none, this edition of The Apprentice will be the toughest edition in history. It is definitely NOT your grandfather’s edition of The Apprentice. It is a completely revamped, new, and crazy edition with lots of jaw-dropping surprises and adrenaline-filled challenges. 16 contestants from around the world will compete in a high-stakes game of impossible challenges designed to break them physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. The winner will receive a US$250,000 job offer and the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work directly for me at our global headquarters in Singapore.

Georges St-Pierre's addition to the show has made it a must-watch for fight fans across the globe. The now-retired fighter is one of the most, if not the most, popular name in combat sports history and considered by many as the greatest pound-for-pound fighter of all time.