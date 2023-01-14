UFC and MMA legend Nick Diaz has revealed that he is a huge fan of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger after listing two movies featuring the Hollywood icon amongst his top five of all time.

In a recent interview with Dr. Beau Hightower, fans were given an insight into the mind of Diaz as he received some 'hammer therapy' from the doctor. During the interview, the Stockton fighter was asked about his favorite movies of all time.

Included in the 39-year-old's list, to almost no surprise, is a host of fight and action movies that likely molded the future of the UFC legend. On his list, Diaz said:

"True Romance, Lionheart, Bloodsport, Kickboxer, The Terminator and The Terminator 2: Judgment Day."

Featured in two of the movies is Arnold Schwarzenegger. The 75-year-old is most notably known for his role as The Terminator, a role that the Hollywood star has reprised on four occasions.

Nick Diaz will be hoping to channel some of the longevity Schwarzenegger has demonstrated as he plans to make his UFC comeback once again this year. The Stockton fighter last stepped into the octagon at UFC 266 against Robbie Lawler, where Diaz retired in the third round.

With his brother Nate now a free agent, Nick Diaz could take the reins as one of the most popular fighters on the roster if and when he makes his UFC return.

Laura Sanko doesn't want to see Nick Diaz face Israel Adesanya

ESPN analyst Laura Sanko recently addressed rumors that the UFC is planning on booking Nick Diaz against former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

After Diaz's unsuccessful comeback from his six-year hiatus against Lawler, a bout with Adesanya could be one of the biggest booking mismatches in UFC history.

Sanko stated that she either wants to see Nick Diaz bow out of MMA and enjoy retirement or face another legend, not a killer like 'Izzy':

"For guys like Nick, I like legacy type fights. I like old school versus old school type fights. I would not want to see him fight Izzy... When we saw him come back last time, that would be the way I'd want to finish it. I don't mean to be retiring the guy because he's such a legend, but if I'm being honest, I want Nick to go on and have a great life and enjoy himself beyond MMA and beyond fighting."

