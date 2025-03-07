UFC legend predicts Dana White's lifelong dream will come true with TKO-Saudi partnership: "Funding on one side, we got the operations on the other"

Three-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen firmly believes Dana White is making his childhood dream come true using his partnership with GEA chairman Turki Alalshikh to create a new boxing league.

Alalshikh signed a multi-year deal with TKO Group Holdings, making White and WWE President Nick Khan in charge of the anticipated league. The move has sent shockwaves across the combat sports fraternity.

Speaking on the recent episode of Good Guy/Bad Guy podcast, Chael Sonnen shared he was pumped for Dana White on a personal note. The 47-year-old pointed out White never intended to be the head honcho of the UFC or the Power Slap, and boxing was his dream all along.

Predicting success for the partnership, Sonnen said:

"This is the thing that he wants to do. This is the thing that he's hinted about. This is the thing he's talked about. He gets (Power) Slap going and all the other stuff he's got going, but this is the one he wanted. But he needed the right partner, and, Daniel, he took his time. I do think he's found the right partners. We've got funding on one side, we've got operations on the other."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments about Dana White below (20:26):

Chael Sonnen claims Dana White will make huge changes in boxing

After announcing his partnership with Turki Alalshikh, Dana White vowed the best will fight the best in their boxing league. With the league expected to follow the UFC model, Chael Sonnen believes White will make many big stars in boxing, which has a dearth of them.

Sonnen asserted many of the boxing PPVs had left him disappointed, particularly due to the lack of multiple big fights on it. The former UFC title challenger also pointed out the promoters failed to tell the story of their boxers to make them stars. With Dana White's entry, Sonnen firmly believes the narrative will change.

Sonnen said:

"There's not enough air in the room. The way you get some of these big guys, whether it's a Klitschko, a Tyson, a De La Hoya, or a Mayweather, they suck all the air out of the room. Dana will change that. Dana will spread that. You're going to have multiple stars in boxing. You're going to have multiple storylines in boxing." (20:58 onwards in the aforementioned video)

Sonnen also pondered whether White would make the fights shorter, making it more entertaining. He mentioned Jake Paul's six-round fights entertained him, and watching multiple twelve-round fights might not pique fans' interest.

