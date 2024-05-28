UFC legend questions if Conor McGregor is using Jon Jones-like tactics after viral party video: “Played the same game”

UFC legend Chael Sonnen questioned Conor McGregor's methods as he prepares for his long awaited octagon return, making a comparison to Jon Jones. He noted that the viral video of the Irishman partying could be detrimental to him going forward.

'The Notorious' claimed that he would be refraining from consuming alcohol ahead of his bout against Michael Chandler at UFC 303. However, he never said anything about partying, which he was seen doing on a night out at a pub.

Chael Sonnen uploaded a video to his YouTube channel and shared his thoughts on the viral video. 'The American Gangster' questioned what message McGregor was trying to send and noted that it could be used as a built in excuse should he lose to Chandler. He said:

"What is the story and the message that the sport's greatest storyteller is attempting to get you to consume? Jon Jones played the same game and Jon Jones eventually quit playing the game, but he told the world why he was doing it initially and that was he wanted to always have an excuse in case he lost. And not to you the public, he wanted to have one for himself." [7:20 - 7:54]

Check out Chael Sonnen's full video about Conor McGregor below:

Chael Sonnen discusses Conor McGregor's motives for viral partying video

Chael Sonnen discussed what Conor McGregor's motives could have been for the viral partying video that surfaced on social media.

During the aforementioned video, the former UFC middleweight noted that there is typically a motive when McGregor is involved. Sonnen mentioned that the Irishman puts a lot of thought into what message fans take away. He said:

"Generally, when you watch Conor [McGregor], there is something at play. Generally, if you saw Conor and it was at 2[am], secretly he's actually pushing a whiskey brand or secretly that message he's pushing the club that he did that at that he got paid. Like, there's always a message...It's one of the things that has separated and made him so good. There is no wasted effort." [8:42 - 9:04]

Check out Conor McGregor's viral partying video below:

Expand Tweet