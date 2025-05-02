UFC legend Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson makes revelation about action star Steven Seagal: "One of those martial artists that has an ego"

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson recently shared his thoughts on action star Steven Seagal and made a revelation on what he is like on the film set. He noted that the Aikido master's actions have resulted in him not having the best of reputations.

Ad

Jackson achieved a great deal of success in his MMA career including winning the UFC light heavyweight championship. In addition to his legendary career, 'Rampage' has also transitioned into film, most notably starring in 'The A-Team', and has interacted with many respected actors in the industry.

During an MMA news episode of his JAXXON PODCAST, Jackson shed light on Seagal's martial arts background and revealed that he has heard stories about the action star taking liberties with the stunt team. 'Rampage' mentioned that ego is to blame as the action star has a reputation for even hurting others during their fight scenes:

Ad

Trending

"It's all rumors but it's from really valid people who don't got no reason to lie. [Seagal is] like one of those guys that will hurt people movie sets doing martial arts. Yeah, so he's like one of those martial artists that has an ego... A lot of people that do martial arts, they have a big ego with their martial art... They could be the coolest person off the mat and outside the cage, but when it comes to them doing a martial art, it comes with a big ego. So, his ego would get him fu**ed up in the UFC."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's comments below (43:10):

Ad

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson expresses wish to change result of one of his fights

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson also chose a fight from his legendary career he wishes could have had a different result.

During the aforementioned episode, Jackson said Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua was a bout that he aspires could have a do-over on. The bout took place in 2005 in Pride and saw Rua earn a first-round TKO victory. However, 'Rampage' mentioned that he regrettably accepted the bout with an injury:

Ad

"'Shogun [Rua] because I took that fight when I was injured and I should have pulled out."

Check out highlights from Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's bout against Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Giancarlo Aulino Giancarlo Aulino is an MMA news writer and interviewer at Sportskeeda. Having been onboard since 2021, Aulino has written list articles, before transitioning to MMA news writing.



In addition to writing at Sportskeeda, Aulino can be heard on VIBE 105.5FM in Toronto, Canada, where he conducts interviews called 'VIBEtalks.' Aulino's segments have featured many respected athletes, broadcasters, and celebrities. In 2024, Aulino, along with his VIBE 105 Sports team members, rebranded their content to The Game Plan 'TGP'.



In addition to MMA, Aulino was previously a pro wrestling writer and soccer (Football) reporter and covered Toronto FC (Major League Soccer) and York United FC (Canadian Premier League).



Follow him on Twitter: @Gian_411 Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.