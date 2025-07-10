UFC legend Randy Couture rushed to burn center after suffering serious injuries in car crash

MMA pioneer and UFC legend Randy Couture was involved in a serious car accident and is currently receiving treatment at a Burn Center.

Ad

Accoridng to an initial report by TMZ, Couture met with the accident while practicing for his NHRA debut at a race track in Kansas City. The accident resulted in first and second-degree burns, trauma injuries and smoke inhalation.

Fortunately, Couture was airlifted to a Burn Center nearby, where he is receiving treatment. The exact cause of the accident remains unclear.

Couture, 62, is one of the pioneering figures in MMA and has contributed significantly to the growth of the sport, especially when it faced marginalization and other challenges.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

This incident marks the second serious health scare involving an MMA legend in recent times. In 2024, Mark Coleman also experienced a serious health scare while courageously trying to protect his family during a house fire.

Randy Couture recently highlighted challenges associated with car racing

Randy Couture has an impressive background as a competitive fighter and actor. In recent years, he has developed a passion for racing and was preparing for his debut at the National Hot Rod Association's (NHRA) Pro Mod Drag Racing Series this year.

Ad

In a recent interview with Bubba the Love Sponge Clem, Couture shared his experiences in car racing and emphasized the challenges that come with it:

"I've been a fan of racing for 12-13 years Pomona was my very first race almost 12 years ago. And, so, to be back there and looking at it from different eyes now, especially with an opportunity to drive, it's a whole different animal. For everyone in the stand, it looks so easy! 'Oh, it goes so fast.'"

Ad

Check out Randy Couture's comments below:

Ad

Couture served as a pivotal figure in the growth of UFC. He is one of the first two-division UFC champions in the promotion's history and also holds the record for being the oldest fighter to win a UFC title.

After retiring from competitive MMA, he founded Xtreme Couture, an MMA gym based in Las Vegas. It has produced championship caliber fighters such as Francis Ngannou and Sean Strickland in recent years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajneesh Suhas Reddy Rajneesh Suhas Reddy is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His passion was ignited by the Fight Science shows broadcast on Nat Geo in the 2000s. Rajneesh is fascinated by the backstories of fighters, their journeys, and the compelling storylines leading up to events. Through his writing, Rajneesh connects with fellow MMA enthusiasts and converses about his favorite sport. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.