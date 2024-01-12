UFC legend Randy Couture slams Mark Zuckerberg's Meta after account hack fiasco

Randy Couture isn't a fan of how Mark Zuckerberg deals with customer complaints. The former two-division UFC champion recently slammed Meta Platform's Instagram for not dealing with his account getting hacked by scammers in a timely fashion and expressed his apologies to fans who got fooled.

For context, Couture recently reported that his Instagram handle had been hacked on Dec. 22. Despite trying to contact the service executives, there was no reply, and the UFC icon ultimately posted an exasperated plea on X earlier this month. Urging Meta to look into his problem, he wrote:

"OK, I’m a little disgusted! I was hacked on Instagram 7 days ago. No response from anyone at Metaverse admin to help me get my verified account back! Plenty of time to use their paid fact checkers to remove stuff, but no one to stop this real fraud!"

Expand Tweet

Couture recently took to X again and announced that Meta had finally reached out, albeit an hour after he had opened a new account. He apologized to the followers who potentially fell for any scams the hackers tried selling using his verified handle and said:

"Meta decided to respond an hour after launching the new account... I hope there are very few of you out there who actually fell for the scams. I know what they were doing out there, the art contest, meet and greets, and autograph signings; crazy what these guys were up to."

He continued:

"I really apologize. Really ashamed that Meta, for a verified account, would not respond. Literally had to threaten to sue them before they responded. So I apologize to any of you who got taken."

Expand Tweet

When Alexander Volkanovski praised Mark Zuckerberg and Meta Platforms for developing their VR capabilities

Last year, Alexander Volkanovski was given a taste of how virtual reality (VR) tools could transform MMA training. The UFC featherweight champion teamed up with Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg for a special training session and sparred with the tech mogul in the Metaverse.

Volkanovski and Zuckerberg share a close relationship and are often seen training with each other. The Australian fighter was also among those helping Zuckerberg prepare for a potential cage fight against Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

During a training session last year, both men donned high-tech motion capture suits and other VR equipment while engaging in various striking drills. Their body motion was analyzed, and their animated versions were streamed into an immersive virtual world in the Metaverse.

In an interview with Nina-Marie Daniele this past October, Volkanovski spoke about the unique experience and said:

"When I was there, and we did that, he gave me the goggles and we had a boxing match... I was getting angles, and it actually felt like I was sparring... It was fun, I got a proper workout."

Catch Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (3:10):