Do Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg look fit for an MMA fight? Comparing the billionaire's shirtless pictures

After news of a potential Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg fight went online, many debated the outcome of such a matchup.

While some backed the bigger and heavier Musk to win, others backed the younger, fitter, and more trained Zuckerberg. Musk is 51 years old, while Zuckerberg is only 39.

Zuckerberg and Musk also differ considerably on the scales. While the 6 feet 1 inch tall Tesla CEO reportedly weighs 187 pounds, the 5 feet 7 inches tall Meta Platforms chief is only 155 pounds.

Regarding physique, it's safe to say Zuckerberg takes the cake. Given Musk's age and size, it's understandable that the tech billionaire isn't as fit as others.

Expand Tweet

On the other hand, Mark Zuckerberg has carved himself into an incredibly ripped form and looks much fitter than his rival. His muscular physique was on display in a social media post showing him training with UFC champions Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski.

As for fighting experience, it's safe to say that Mark Zuckerberg has a significant advantage. He's a dedicated MMA fan and often attends major UFC events. Zuckerberg is also a trained jiu-jitsu practitioner and has won multiple matches.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Elon Musk seems to have roped in UFC legend Georges St-Pierre, veteran MMA coach John Danaher and famous podcaster Lex Friedman to help him prepare for the fight. While the older and heavier Musk hasn't trained as long as Zuckerberg, St-Pierre was reportedly impressed with the 51-year-old's abilities.

Expand Tweet

Dana White on Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk

Dana White recently weighed in on a potential Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk fight.

While the Tesla CEO recently dismissed the UFC's involvement in his fight against Zuckerberg, the Meta Platforms CEO fired back and explained why they needed a major MMA promotion like the UFC to handle the finer details for such a mega fight.

Expand Tweet

While it's unclear if Dana White and the UFC will be involved in any Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk MMA fight, White is keen to make it a reality.

The UFC chief was the first to confirm the two tech moguls' seriousness about fighting each other. He also revealed that both had contacted him to discuss the possibility of the UFC building a whole card around their matchup.

In a recent appearance on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, Dana White discussed the Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk fight and stated:

"I actually did have a meeting with the minister of culture's team in Italy to actually hold that fight in the Colosseum. It would be MMA. I mean, it's one of those fights that, if we did do that, I would build a killer undercard. Tons of great fights, and then you'd have the main event. Think about how big that fight would be."

Watch the full video below: