UFC legend's coach reveals Islam Makhachev's most potent attribute, and it's not his wrestling: "He is getting black belts to tap like feverishly"

Legendary MMA coach Firas Zahabi recently gave his tactical insight on the dominant UFC lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev. Zahabi is the mastermind behind the mythical career of Georges St. Pierre and is one of the most revered strategists in the game.

Meanwhile, Makhachev is on his way to becoming the greatest UFC lightweight of all time, setting the record for most consecutive wins with four. His Dagestani wrestling game greatly resembles that of Zahabi's student, 'GSP', who likes to take his opponents down and control them on the ground.

In a video uploaded to Zahabi's Tristar Gym YouTube page, the renowned coach named Makhachev's greatest attribute - and it's not his wrestling.

Zahabi said:

"Man, I will tell you. I think it's his fitness. Like his strength/fitness cardio. It's incredible. He seems so strong. And only say that because he's getting black belts to tap like feverishly. You know, it still blows my mind how he got Do Bronx [Charles Oliveira] to tap like, Do Bronx was tapping hard, man. And Do Bronx is a very, very advanced black belt... These are very tough guys that could take a lot of pain and punishment and he's getting them to tap feverishly."

Check out Firas Zahabi's comments on Islam Makhachev below (1:07:54):

Firas Zahabi expounds more on Islam Makhachev's strength and fitness

In Jiu-jitsu, most seasoned practitioners would say that technique will always win over strength and fitness. While this is true, technique amplified by strength and fitness will always beat technique alone. This must be what Firas Zahabi was referring to when describing Islam Makhachev submitting seasoned black belts.

Zahabi expounded further on the UFC champion's dominance against BJJ black belts, saying (1:08:35):

"Watch [Makhachev vs Dustin] Poirier. Man, Poirier can take pain. How many times have we seen poirier in trouble and he fights his way out of it. He fights through the pain. He's a guy - he's made his peace with suffering. He's a very tough guy, obviously. But the second Islam locks his hands, that tells me he's got a lot of strength, a lot of endurance. He's doing that later in the fight, I think it was round four. He's in a hard fight and he still got that squeeze."

Makhachev defended his belt for a third straight time at UFC 302 against Dustin Poirier, who was vying for the undisputed belt for a second time in his career. Despite a valiant effort, 'The Diamond' was submitted by Makhachev's signature D'Arce choke in the fourth round.

